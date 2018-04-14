Social media reaction to the Sixers' NBA playoff win against the Heat

Sixers center Joel Embiid raises his arms while ringing the ceremonial Liberty Bell before the Sixers played Heat in the playoffs on Saturday.

The atmosphere in Philadelphia ahead of the Sixers’ first playoff game in five years was electric, and a special guest before the game helped.

Sometimes you have to hide a Phantom of the Process mask for your big man… This atmosphere is UNREAL!#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/54OgaWJJLD — Dave Sholler (@DaveSholler) April 15, 2018

The Sixers put together an impressive run in the third quarter, outscoring Miami by 16 points. Twitter started to notice Ben Simmons’ promising performance.

GET OUT OF THIS MANS WAY. Simmons with the absolute monster of a slam. Sixers up, 81-70. pic.twitter.com/tdfaII9Roj — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 15, 2018

What Ben Simmons just did to Kelly Olynyk was just rude. That low, quick crossover is something, man. That’s not normal for a dude that’s 6-10. https://t.co/OKSrlHGsXe — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 15, 2018

Ben Simmons absolutely destroys teams whenever they try and cross match in transition. When he's in at the 1, it's simply not fair in the open floor. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) April 15, 2018

Ben Simmons put on a show in his first playoff game! �� pic.twitter.com/VKKS5xzXZw — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 15, 2018

Mid-season additions Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli both played a big role in the Sixers’ win. Maybe someone should thank the Hawks?

That's 35 combined points for Ilyasova/Bellnelli. The Atlanta Hawks, making an impact in the playoffs. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) April 15, 2018

It’s been a long time since Philadelphia has hosted playoff basketball, and the Sixers being back was appreciated.

philadelphia being good is fun — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 15, 2018

Could the #FreeMeek movement propel the Sixers to greatness?

If Meek really gets out Monday the Sixers might win the championship man — de bleck penta (@fivefifths) April 15, 2018

After the Sixers got the win, Twitter exploded with what feels like an old adage at this point.

TTP — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 15, 2018

It's easy to trust the process with wins like this. Philly takes Game 1 over Miami. pic.twitter.com/StMSoDMtVo — ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2018

Legend has it if you say "Trust The Process" three times in the bathroom with your eyes closed… HE WILL APPEAR �� pic.twitter.com/V9b9MxcphB — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 15, 2018

