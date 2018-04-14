sports

Sixers

Social media reaction to the Sixers' NBA playoff win against the Heat

SIXR15
Camera icon YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Sixers center Joel Embiid raises his arms while ringing the ceremonial Liberty Bell before the Sixers played Heat in the playoffs on Saturday.
by , Staff Writer
EJ Smith

Staff Writer

The atmosphere in Philadelphia ahead of the Sixers’ first playoff game in five years was electric, and a special guest before the game helped.

The Sixers put together an impressive run in the third quarter, outscoring Miami by 16 points. Twitter started to notice Ben Simmons’ promising performance.

Mid-season additions Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli both played a big role in the Sixers’ win. Maybe someone should thank the Hawks?

It’s been a long time since Philadelphia has hosted playoff basketball, and the Sixers being back was appreciated.

Could the #FreeMeek movement propel the Sixers to greatness?

After the Sixers got the win, Twitter exploded with what feels like an old adage at this point.

Published: | Updated:
