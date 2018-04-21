Sixers-Heat Game 4 preview: Philly looks to go up two games

76ers (2-1) at Miami Heat (1-2)
Saturday at 2:30 p.m., at AmericanAirlines Arena
Talking points
A victory would give the Sixers a two-game advantage in the best of seven series. It would also put them in position to clinch the series on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. … Miami center Hassan Whiteside has underachieved, thus far. As a result, Joel Embiid is expected to have another solid game in what will be his second one back after suffering a fractured orbital bone near his left eye.
How to watch and follow the game
- TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia; TNT
- Radio: 97.5 FM
- Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers
Probable starting lineups
Sixers (2-1)
33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 9.0 ppg. 5.7 rpg
9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 21.3 ppg. 7.0 rpg
21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.0 ppg. 7.0 rpg
17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.3 ppg. 2.7 apg
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 20.0 ppg. 10.0 apg
Coach: Brett Brown (playoff record, 2-1)
Injury report: None
Heat (1-2)
0 Josh Richardson SF 6-6 10.0 ppg. 3.3 rpg
16 James Johnson PF 6-8 14.3 ppg. 4.7 apg
21 Hassan Whiteside C 7-0 3.7 ppg. 4.0 rpg
8 Tyler Johnson SG 6-4 8.0 ppg. 2.3 rpg
7 Goran Dragic PG 6-10 19.3 ppg. 5.0 apg
Coach: Erik Spoelstra (playoff record, 71-45)
Injury report: Dion Waiters (sprained left ankle, out)
Series results
Game 1: Sixers won, 130-103
Game 2: Heat won, 113-103
Game 3: Sixers, won, 128-108
Coming games
Thursday: Game 5, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center
April 26: *Game 6, TBD, at AmericanAirlines Arena
April 28: *Game 7, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center
* – if necessary
