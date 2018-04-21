Sixers expecting Heat to ratchet up physicality even more in Game 4 of NBA playoff series

Heat guard Dwyane Wade always knew Sixers' Ben Simmons would be special

Sixers-Heat Game 4 preview: Philly looks to go up two games

Sixers center Joel Embiid drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (right) and guard Goran Dragic in game three of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on Thursday, April 19, 2018 in Miami.

76ers (2-1) at Miami Heat (1-2)

Saturday at 2:30 p.m., at AmericanAirlines Arena

Talking points

A victory would give the Sixers a two-game advantage in the best of seven series. It would also put them in position to clinch the series on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. … Miami center Hassan Whiteside has underachieved, thus far. As a result, Joel Embiid is expected to have another solid game in what will be his second one back after suffering a fractured orbital bone near his left eye.

How to watch and follow the game

TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia; TNT

NBC Sports Philadelphia; TNT Radio: 97.5 FM

97.5 FM Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers

Probable starting lineups

Sixers (2-1)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 9.0 ppg. 5.7 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 21.3 ppg. 7.0 rpg

21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.0 ppg. 7.0 rpg

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.3 ppg. 2.7 apg

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 20.0 ppg. 10.0 apg

Coach: Brett Brown (playoff record, 2-1)

Injury report: None

Heat (1-2)

0 Josh Richardson SF 6-6 10.0 ppg. 3.3 rpg

16 James Johnson PF 6-8 14.3 ppg. 4.7 apg

21 Hassan Whiteside C 7-0 3.7 ppg. 4.0 rpg

8 Tyler Johnson SG 6-4 8.0 ppg. 2.3 rpg

7 Goran Dragic PG 6-10 19.3 ppg. 5.0 apg

Coach: Erik Spoelstra (playoff record, 71-45)

Injury report: Dion Waiters (sprained left ankle, out)

Series results

Game 1: Sixers won, 130-103

Game 2: Heat won, 113-103

Game 3: Sixers, won, 128-108

Coming games

Thursday: Game 5, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center

April 26: *Game 6, TBD, at AmericanAirlines Arena

April 28: *Game 7, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center

* – if necessary

