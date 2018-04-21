sports

Sixers-Heat Game 4 preview: Philly looks to go up two games

Camera icon YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Sixers center Joel Embiid drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (right) and guard Goran Dragic in game three of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on Thursday, April 19, 2018 in Miami.
by Keith Pompey, STAFF WRITER
Keith Pompey

STAFF WRITER

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

 76ers (2-1) at Miami Heat (1-2)

Saturday at 2:30 p.m., at AmericanAirlines Arena

Talking points

A victory would give the Sixers a two-game advantage in the best of seven series. It would also put them in position to clinch the series on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. … Miami center Hassan Whiteside has underachieved, thus far. As a result, Joel Embiid is expected to have another solid game in what will be his second one back after suffering a fractured orbital bone near his left eye.

How to watch and follow the game

  • TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia; TNT
  • Radio: 97.5 FM
  • Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers

Probable starting lineups

Sixers (2-1)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9  9.0 ppg. 5.7 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10  21.3 ppg. 7.0 rpg

21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.0 ppg. 7.0 rpg

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4  16.3 ppg. 2.7 apg

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 20.0 ppg. 10.0 apg

Coach: Brett Brown (playoff record, 2-1)

Injury report: None

Heat (1-2)

0 Josh Richardson SF 6-6  10.0 ppg. 3.3 rpg

16 James Johnson PF 6-8  14.3 ppg. 4.7 apg

21 Hassan Whiteside C 7-0 3.7 ppg. 4.0 rpg

8 Tyler Johnson SG 6-4  8.0 ppg. 2.3 rpg

7  Goran Dragic PG 6-10 19.3 ppg. 5.0 apg

Coach: Erik Spoelstra (playoff record, 71-45)

Injury report: Dion Waiters (sprained left ankle, out)

Series results

Game 1: Sixers won, 130-103

Game 2: Heat won, 113-103

Game 3: Sixers, won, 128-108

Coming games

Thursday: Game 5TBD, at Wells Fargo Center

April 26: *Game 6, TBD, at AmericanAirlines Arena

April 28: *Game 7, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center

* – if necessary

