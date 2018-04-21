Sixers beat Heat in Game 4 behind Ben Simmons triple-double, Joel Embiid's rim protection

Sixers-Heat Game 4 preview: Philly looks to go up two games

Sixers-Heat Game 4 preview: Philly looks to go up two games Apr 21

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Sixers guard Ben Simmons goes up to dunk the basketball past several Miami Heat players during the Sixers’ game 4 win on Saturday.

MIAMI — Brett Brown predicted this.

The 76ers coach said on Friday that the already physical Miami Heat would elevate their physicality in Saturday’s Game 4 of the teams’ Eastern Conference quarterfinal matchup. He said the Sixers would have to welcome it.

They did just that, escaping with a 106-102 victory at AmericanAirlines Arena to take a 3-1 series lead. The Sixers could clinch the best of seven series with a victory in Game 5 Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center,

On this afternoon, Ben Simmons had a couple of triple-double milestones.

The Sixers point guard had 17 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals, becoming the fourth rookie to register a triple-double in a playoff game. He also became the first Sixer since Charles Barkley on April 27, 1991 to record a postseason triple-double.

Meanwhile, he joins Hall of Famers Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Jerry Lucas as players to record postseason triple-doubles as rookies.

JJ Redick finished with a team-high 24 points, while Joel Embiid added 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in his second game back since suffering a concussion and a fractured orbital bone near his left eye.

If there was a negativity it was the Sixers’ 26 turnovers. Embiid had eight, while Simmons finished with seven. But the visitors were able to overcome them and the Heat’s rough play.

Dwyane Wade pulled the Heat within one point at 102-101 on a turnaround fadeaway with 43.9 seconds left. But Redick responded with a 19-footer from the corner on the ensuing possession to give the Sixers a three-point cushion.

However, with 17.6 seconds left, Embiid was called for fouling Wade while blocking the future Hall of Famer’s shot. Wade made the first before missing the second. Redick grabbed the defensive rebound and was fouled by James Johnson.

He went on to make both free throws to give the Sixers a 106-102 advantage with 16 seconds left. Miami’s Josh Richardson and Johnson missed shots in the closing seconds before Simmons grabbed the defensive rebound moments before time expired.

The game’s physicality and intensity perhaps led to Embiid forgetting to put on his mask following a break in action late in the game. He was fouled while attempting a jumper. He was given the mask while at the foul line.

Embiid is forced to play with a mask due to the orbital bone fracture on March 28. He was sidelined for 10 games with that injury.

There were three different occasions by the midway point of the first half that at least one player was knocked to the floor.

The intensity level went to another level after Simmons fouled Goran Dragic at midcourt with 4 minutes, 17 seconds left in the half. Dragic didn’t stop and Robert Covington made him pay. He shoved the point guard underneath the basket, shoving him to the floor.

Taking exception, Johnson grabbed Covington underneath the basket. Simmons in turn went after Johnson. In the meantime, Embiid, who was on the floor at the other end of the court, got up and ran down to break up the scuffle.

But while the teams clashed, Heat players Justise Winslow and Richardson were banged up after colliding with Embiid. Winslow was bleeding after suffering a cut above his left eye. Meanwhile, Richardson suffered a left should contusion on the play and had to be helped up. Both players returned to the game. Winslow received four stitches above his eye.

But that wasn’t the end of the rough play.

Dario Saric was called for a foul while Johnson scored on a nine-foot floater with 2:19 left in the half. However, Johnson elbowed Saric, knocking the Sixers power forward to the ground. Saric was restrained by teammates after he got up. Then he went over to the referee and tried unsuccessfully to plead his case.

Then Dragic knocked Embiid to the ground while stealing the ball from the center 38 seconds later.

Then Hassan Whiteside were called for double technical on a play with 5:29 left in the third.

Game 5 at the Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for Tuesday, the time has yet to be determined.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.