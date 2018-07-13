Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz working on consistency

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Furkan Korkmaz went 0 for 9 from the field Monday in the Sixers’ summer loss to Washington.

LAS VEGAS — Furkan Korkmaz wants and needs to show more consistency.

In two NBA Summer League performances, the swingman looked like someone who can have a major role in the 76ers’ future. In two other summer performances, the 20-year-old looked a ways away from making any kind of impact.

“You are trying to make more responsibility. That’s what I’m trying to do,” Korkmaz said. “Sometimes I go crazy. Sometimes I’m making [shots]. Sometimes I’m missing.

“But I just need to [be] more consistent. Then I will [have] more success.”

The Turkish player is averaging a team-leading 15.8 points in summer play. He will lead his Sixers (1-3) into a second-round playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Korkmaz must have a good game if Philly expects to advance to the quarterfinals.

The second-year player scored a game-high 40 points as the Sixers opened summer play with a 95-89 loss to the Boston Celtics on July 6. It was the third-highest single-game point total in the history of the Vegas event. Hot from the start, Korkmaz scored 13 of his team’s first 15 points. He went on to make 8 of 14 three-pointers.

Things changed drastically the next night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Korkmaz missed all seven of his three-point attempts in a 96-79 drubbing. He went 1 for 9 overall from the field en route to scoring four points.

That wasn’t his worst performance, though. Monday, Korkmaz. scored just one point and failed to make a field goal in an 87-75 loss to the Washington Wizards. He missed all nine of his shots, going 0 for 5 on three-pointers.

But he snapped out of his shooting slump Thursday, sinking 3 of 6 threes and shooting 7 for 15 overall in the upset victory.

“When you feel good and in shape, you feel like you can create more with the ball,” he said. “You can go [to] the rim and you score. That’s all of the players.”