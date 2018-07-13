Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz working on consistency

LAS VEGAS — Furkan Korkmaz wants and needs to show more consistency.
In two NBA Summer League performances, the swingman looked like someone who can have a major role in the 76ers’ future. In two other summer performances, the 20-year-old looked a ways away from making any kind of impact.
“You are trying to make more responsibility. That’s what I’m trying to do,” Korkmaz said. “Sometimes I go crazy. Sometimes I’m making [shots]. Sometimes I’m missing.
“But I just need to [be] more consistent. Then I will [have] more success.”
The Turkish player is averaging a team-leading 15.8 points in summer play. He will lead his Sixers (1-3) into a second-round playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Korkmaz must have a good game if Philly expects to advance to the quarterfinals.
The second-year player scored a game-high 40 points as the Sixers opened summer play with a 95-89 loss to the Boston Celtics on July 6. It was the third-highest single-game point total in the history of the Vegas event. Hot from the start, Korkmaz scored 13 of his team’s first 15 points. He went on to make 8 of 14 three-pointers.
Things changed drastically the next night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Korkmaz missed all seven of his three-point attempts in a 96-79 drubbing. He went 1 for 9 overall from the field en route to scoring four points.
That wasn’t his worst performance, though. Monday, Korkmaz. scored just one point and failed to make a field goal in an 87-75 loss to the Washington Wizards. He missed all nine of his shots, going 0 for 5 on three-pointers.
But he snapped out of his shooting slump Thursday, sinking 3 of 6 threes and shooting 7 for 15 overall in the upset victory.
“When you feel good and in shape, you feel like you can create more with the ball,” he said. “You can go [to] the rim and you score. That’s all of the players.”