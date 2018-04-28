NBA releases Sixers' Eastern Conference semifinal schedule scenarios

The 76ers will find out their Eastern Conference semifinal opponent tonight.
The Boston Celtics will entertain the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in a decisive Game 7 of their quarterfinals series. The winner advances to face the third-seeded Sixers.
If the second-seeded Celtics win tonight, they would get home-court advantage and host the Sixers at 8 p.m. in Game 1 on Monday. Game 2 would be 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Garden. The next two games will be played at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday and May 7. The times are to be determined. If needed, Game 5 would be back in Boston on May 9. Game 6 would be May 11 in Philly, while Game 7 would occur in Boston on May 13.
If the seventh-seeded Bucks win tonight, the Sixers would get home-court advantage and host Milwaukee at 8 p.m. in Game 1 on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center. Game 2 would be 7 p.m. Wednesday. The series would move to the Bucks’ BMO Harris Bradley Center for the next two games. Game 3 would be 7 p.m. Friday, while Game 4 would be 8 p.m. Sunday.
If needed, Game 5 would be May 8 in Philly. Game 6 would be May 10 in Milwaukee, while Game 7 would be May 13 back in Philly.
Here are Eastern Conference semifinals schedule scenarios: pic.twitter.com/jLwrU08oYl
— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 28, 2018
The Celtics won three of the team’s four regular-season games against the Sixers: 102-92 (Oct. 20 in Philly), 108-97 (Nov. 30 in Boston) and 114-103 (Jan. 11 in London) victories. In the final meeting, the Sixers beat a Celtics squad minus all-star point guard Kyrie Irving, 89-80, on Jan. 18 in Boston. Irving is sidelined after having a season-ending left knee surgery.
The Sixers split their four regular-season games with the Bucks, with the home team winning all the meetings.
Philly routed the Bucks 130-95 on April 11, the final day of the regular season. It was obvious from the start the Sixers were going to win.
They shot 72.7 percent on three-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 46-18 lead. They went on to take a commanding 41-point lead (70-29) after Dario Saric’s 4-foot floater with 5 minutes, 7 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Sixers took an 80-44 lead at intermission. The 80 points were a floor record for points scored in a half. The Sixers shot 49.5 percent from the field and 41.7 percent on three-pointers for the game.