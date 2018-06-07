Even if Bryan Colangelo is not responsible for Twitter accounts, the NBA is losing trust in him

Even if Bryan Colangelo is not responsible for Twitter accounts, the NBA is losing trust in him May 30

Burner accounts aren't new, it's the content in tweets linked to Bryan Colangelo that is shocking May 31

Bryan Colangelo resigns: David Griffin, other candidates who may take over as Sixers GM Jun 7

Bryan Colangelo resigned as the Sixers’ head of basketball operations on Thursday after a New York law firm’s investigation into his alleged secret use of Twitter.

The firm found it was likely that Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, created and used anonymous accounts to share information about Sixers players that hadn’t previously been reported. Read more here.

Sixers coach Brett Brown has taken over the team’s basketball operations according to Sixers’ co-managing partner Josh Harris. Brown will help the team prepare for the NBA draft in two weeks.

A search for a new general manager will begin immediately. Here’s a look at a few potential candidates:

David Griffin

Griffin spent seven years in the Cleveland Cavaliers front office, three as the general manager, before parting ways last summer after his contract was not renewed. Griffin was responsible for clearing the way for LeBron James’ return to the Cavaliers and orchestrated the building of the roster that led to Cleveland’s 2016 NBA championship. James was reportedly not happy with the decision to let Griffin walk. If the Sixers are hoping to land James in the offseason, having a familiar face could be a nice selling point.

Brian Wright

Wright is another person who could be a familiar face if the Sixers are looking to land a big fish. Wright worked his way from intern to assistant GM with the Detroit Pistons before joining the San Antonio Spurs as assistant GM in the 2016 offseason. He’s highly regarded in NBA circles and mentioned in nearly every conversation that surrounds a vacant front-office position. His connection with the Spurs organization not only connects him to Brett Brown, but also gives him familiarity with Kawhi Leonard, who could end up being a target for the Sixers in the offseason.

Mike Zarren

Zarren was already in the running for the 76ers’ general manager position before withdrawing from consideration; the job went to Sam Hinkie. Zarren has spent his entire life as a Boston Celtics fan and the entirety of his career with the Celtics, for whom he is assistant GM. His love for Boston might be the only thing keeping him from being GM of his own team. Zarren is incredibly respected around the league and known for being one of the forward-thinking and analytics-based minds, bringing praise from the likes of Hinkie and Daryl Morey.

Marc Eversley

Eversley is the most likely candidate for the Sixers to turn to internally. Currently the Sixers’ vice president of player personnel, Eversley is highly regarded by ownership and respected around the league. He will no doubt have a large role in the next few weeks with scouting draft prospects as the Sixers conduct their GM search. But, in the wake of Colangelo’s departure, the Sixers might be looking for an outside hire rather than promoting from within.