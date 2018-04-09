Sixers-Mavericks observations: Robert Covington's all-around game, another milestone for Ben Simmons

Here are my main takeaways and “best” and “worst” awards from the 76ers’ 109-97 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.
Five observations
- Ersan Ilyasova continues to shine even when his shot doesn’t fall. The power forward was acquired for his ability to stretch defenses with three-point shooting. Well, he was only 1 for 4 on threes against the Mavs. However, he finished with 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds in a reserve role. It was his fourth straight double-double. It was his third straight when coming off the bench, tying Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis for the league-leading streak.
- Ben Simmons has reached yet another rookie milestone. The Sixers point guard averages 8.2 assists. On Sunday, he became the first rookie in NBA history to average at least eight assists on a 50-plus-win squad.
- The Sixers are unbeatable when holding opponents to fewer than 100 points, improving to 20-0 when doing that. They also improved to 20-3 when shooting better than 50 percent. The Sixers shot 50.5 percent against the Mavs.
- Covington is peaking defensively, collecting two blocks and two steals. He leads the NBA with 19 steals in April. He’s also the league’s only player with at least 10 steals and 10 blocks this month.
- Remember how the Wells Fargo Center was rockin’ Friday night? It was dead in the arena Sunday. I think a lot of it had to do with the game, which at times was boring.
“Best” and “worst” awards
- Best performance: This goes to Covington. He had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in addition to excelling on defense. It was his seventh double-double of the season.
- Worst performance: Mavs reserve point guard Yogi Ferrell missed six of his eight shots and scored six points.
- Best defensive performance: I gave it to Covington, who had his ninth game with multiple blocks and steals.
- Worst statistic: This goes to Dallas’ shooting 46.2 percent (6 for 13) from the foul line.
- Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ shooting 50.5 percent (46 for 91) from the field.
