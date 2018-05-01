Social media roundup: Sixers drop Game 1 to the Celtics

After a six-day layoff, the Sixers were back in action for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Celtics. It did not go the way they planned, ending in a 117-101 loss.
Boston, coming off its Game 7 win over Milwaukee Saturday night, looked to rally its fans with shirts pulling inspiration from a chant made for another franchise.
I’m expecting the atmosphere to be crazy at the #TDGarden. Here are the shirts the #Celtics will give to their fans to wear tonight. #Sixers #NBAPlayoffs2018 pic.twitter.com/Op3PLbQeBh
— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 30, 2018
Joel Embiid, meanwhile, had a pretty unique way of getting into the zone.
Just a massage and some anime to get hype for Game 1. 😂
Never change, @JoelEmbiid. pic.twitter.com/LMhav2Qy62
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 30, 2018
And he made his mark early, connecting on his first shot attempt from three.
Joel Embiid connects on his first shot attempt!#PhilaUnite x #CUsRise
📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/slVMIXFxNi
— NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2018
However, the rest of the team struggled to do the same.
Sixers down 21-13 with 3:14 left in quarter. They are shooting 4-18. #Celtics PG has 10 points on 4-7 shooting.
— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 1, 2018
And Terry Rozier and the Celtics had an answer for everything the Sixers threw their way in the first quarter.
Scary Terry starting early 👀 pic.twitter.com/6KBM9fRiOY
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2018
Nasty 👀 pic.twitter.com/uuRvZ4E1bj
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2018
The Celtics jumped out to to a 49-37 lead after Jayson Tatum sank a three with 3:12 left in the half, but Ben Simmons wasn’t going to let them get away so easily.
Simmons cuts and dunks! pic.twitter.com/Eh8k54h7KW
— The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 1, 2018
The Celtics took a 56-45 lead into halftime, and maintained it through the third quarter, staying ahead of the Sixers, 87-75.
Rozier continued to be a problem for the Sixers. He went on to finish Monday night with 29 points on 11-for-18 shooting, going 7-for-9 from three.
Make that 4 👌’s for @T_Rozzay3! #NBAPlayoffs | #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/pOj7XbQvMM
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 1, 2018
SCARY. TERRY.
Rozier goes off as the C’s take Game 1 over the Sixers:
29 PTS
8 REBS
6 ASTS
2 STLS pic.twitter.com/ckRO8xf7rj
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2018
Jayson Tatum was a problem, too. He finished with 28 points.
Tatum is too tight with the handles! 😳#NBAPlayoffs | #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/PTT6JcXSKT
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 1, 2018
Tatum dunks with a football pass from Horford pic.twitter.com/6xOhm9NKFA
— The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 1, 2018
…And Al Horford. He had 26 points.
Too easy for Big Al 💪. #NBAPlayoffs | #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/iuEfs768cQ
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 1, 2018
1️⃣5️⃣ 3P’s and counting for the @celtics as they take a 100-88 lead with 5:30 to go! 👌#NBAPlayoffs | #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/optH79WBdq
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 1, 2018
Late in the third, Boston fans began chanting “not a rookie” at Ben Simmons while he was at the free throw line.
Ben Simmons draws “NOT A ROOKIE” chants from the Celtics crowd pic.twitter.com/owIHP61hEW
— The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 1, 2018
“Not a rookie” chants for Simmons FT’s
“He’s a rookie” chants when Tatum is at the line.
— Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) May 1, 2018
And of course Donovan Mitchell had to chime in.
Donovan…👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/sL76y4l3bm
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2018
The Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter, cementing that the Sixers will head into Game 2 down, 1-0. But, hey, Simmons did this before it was over at least…
Ben Simmons’ double nutmeg is incredible! pic.twitter.com/FeCJDs8iw2
— SB Nation (@SBNation) May 1, 2018
Simmons recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists Monday night. He also had seven turnovers. Embiid led the Sixers with a game-high 31 points and 13 rebounds.
Game 2 is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Boston.
Coverage from Game 1…
- Celtics rough up Sixers, 117-101, in Game 1
- Celtics expose Sixers’ defensive limitations in Game 1
- After Game 1, Sixers need fast growth from Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons | David Murphy
- Sixers lose to Celtics but renew their rivalry | Marcus Hayes
- Locked on Sixers | Rusty Sixers need to take next step
- Celtics 117, Sixers 101: Three quick takes
- Sixers’ Joel Embiid hopes to take off mask in two weeks