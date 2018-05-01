sports

Social media roundup: Sixers drop Game 1 to the Celtics

The TD Garden crowd made its stance clear on Ben Simmons’ rookie of the year candidacy during Game 1 Monday night.
by , Staff Writer NTricome@philly.com
Nick Tricome

Staff Writer

After a six-day layoff, the Sixers were back in action for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Celtics. It did not go the way they planned, ending in a 117-101 loss.

Boston, coming off its Game 7 win over Milwaukee Saturday night, looked to rally its fans with shirts pulling inspiration from a chant made for another franchise.

Joel Embiid, meanwhile, had a pretty unique way of getting into the zone.

And he made his mark early, connecting on his first shot attempt from three.

However, the rest of the team struggled to do the same.

 

And Terry Rozier and the Celtics had an answer for everything the Sixers threw their way in the first quarter.

The Celtics jumped out to to a 49-37 lead after Jayson Tatum sank a three with 3:12 left in the half, but Ben Simmons wasn’t going to let them get away so easily.

The Celtics took a 56-45 lead into halftime, and maintained it through the third quarter, staying ahead of the Sixers, 87-75.

Rozier continued to be a problem for the Sixers. He went on to finish Monday night with 29 points on 11-for-18 shooting, going 7-for-9 from three.

Jayson Tatum was a problem, too. He finished with 28 points.

…And Al Horford. He had 26 points.

Late in the third, Boston fans began chanting “not a rookie” at Ben Simmons while he was at the free throw line.

And of course Donovan Mitchell had to chime in.

The Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter, cementing that the Sixers will head into Game 2 down, 1-0. But, hey, Simmons did this before it was over at least…

Simmons recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists Monday night. He also had seven turnovers. Embiid led the Sixers with a game-high 31 points and 13 rebounds.

Game 2 is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Boston.

Coverage from Game 1…

 

