Social media roundup: Sixers drop Game 1 to the Celtics

The TD Garden crowd made its stance clear on Ben Simmons’ rookie of the year candidacy during Game 1 Monday night.

After a six-day layoff, the Sixers were back in action for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Celtics. It did not go the way they planned, ending in a 117-101 loss.

Boston, coming off its Game 7 win over Milwaukee Saturday night, looked to rally its fans with shirts pulling inspiration from a chant made for another franchise.

I’m expecting the atmosphere to be crazy at the #TDGarden. Here are the shirts the #Celtics will give to their fans to wear tonight. #Sixers #NBAPlayoffs2018 pic.twitter.com/Op3PLbQeBh — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 30, 2018

Poll Which player needs to stay healthy for his team to advance in the NBA playoffs? Jaylen Brown

Stephen Curry

DeMar DeRozan

Joel Embiid

LeBron James Vote Results

Joel Embiid, meanwhile, had a pretty unique way of getting into the zone.

Just a massage and some anime to get hype for Game 1. 😂 Never change, @JoelEmbiid. pic.twitter.com/LMhav2Qy62 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 30, 2018

And he made his mark early, connecting on his first shot attempt from three.

However, the rest of the team struggled to do the same.

Sixers down 21-13 with 3:14 left in quarter. They are shooting 4-18. #Celtics PG has 10 points on 4-7 shooting. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 1, 2018

And Terry Rozier and the Celtics had an answer for everything the Sixers threw their way in the first quarter.

Scary Terry starting early 👀 pic.twitter.com/6KBM9fRiOY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2018

The Celtics jumped out to to a 49-37 lead after Jayson Tatum sank a three with 3:12 left in the half, but Ben Simmons wasn’t going to let them get away so easily.

Simmons cuts and dunks! pic.twitter.com/Eh8k54h7KW — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 1, 2018

The Celtics took a 56-45 lead into halftime, and maintained it through the third quarter, staying ahead of the Sixers, 87-75.

Rozier continued to be a problem for the Sixers. He went on to finish Monday night with 29 points on 11-for-18 shooting, going 7-for-9 from three.

SCARY. TERRY. Rozier goes off as the C’s take Game 1 over the Sixers:

29 PTS

8 REBS

6 ASTS

2 STLS pic.twitter.com/ckRO8xf7rj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2018

Jayson Tatum was a problem, too. He finished with 28 points.

Tatum dunks with a football pass from Horford pic.twitter.com/6xOhm9NKFA — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 1, 2018

…And Al Horford. He had 26 points.

1️⃣5️⃣ 3P’s and counting for the @celtics as they take a 100-88 lead with 5:30 to go! 👌#NBAPlayoffs | #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/optH79WBdq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 1, 2018

Late in the third, Boston fans began chanting “not a rookie” at Ben Simmons while he was at the free throw line.

Ben Simmons draws “NOT A ROOKIE” chants from the Celtics crowd pic.twitter.com/owIHP61hEW — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 1, 2018

“Not a rookie” chants for Simmons FT’s

“He’s a rookie” chants when Tatum is at the line. — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) May 1, 2018

And of course Donovan Mitchell had to chime in.

The Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter, cementing that the Sixers will head into Game 2 down, 1-0. But, hey, Simmons did this before it was over at least…

Ben Simmons’ double nutmeg is incredible! pic.twitter.com/FeCJDs8iw2 — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 1, 2018

Simmons recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists Monday night. He also had seven turnovers. Embiid led the Sixers with a game-high 31 points and 13 rebounds.

Game 2 is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Boston.

Coverage from Game 1…