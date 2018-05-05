What they're saying about the Sixers' Game 3 loss (and all that premature confetti)

Joel Embiid celebrates his dunk over Aron Baynes in the second quarter as Marco Belinelli (right) and Dario Saric (center) rush to him.

Things were looking good for the Sixers.

Really good.

First, Nick Foles showed up to ring the ceremonial bell for the series’ first game in Philly.

In fact, lots of celebrities were out at the Wells Fargo Center.

Things started off great. Ben Simmons doubled his Thursday point total less than a minute in. The Sixers took a 20-19 lead after the first quarter.

took ben simmons one shot to score more points this game than he did in all of last game — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 5, 2018

The Sixers started cruising in the second quarter after Joel Embiid made this devastating dunk over the Celtics’ Aron Baynes.

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED pic.twitter.com/AWpNJuTaPo — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 5, 2018

Need a chalk outline under the basket for Aron Baynes — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 5, 2018

Joel Embiid’s furious dunk over the Celtics’ Aron Baynes after being fed the ball by Ben Simmons sent the Sixers into halftime riding high, down just 3 points.

The two rivals were trading bucket-for-bucket throughout the third quarter – neither team had a lead larger than five.

The score's been tied at 75, 77, 79, 81 and 83. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 5, 2018

And then … things started to turn south.

It started when Ben Simmons missed this dunk, which you’ll probably see on SportsCenter’s Not Top 10 tonight.

Ben Simmons showtime pic.twitter.com/x15pmgbC9G — Brad Stwobens (@World_Wide_Wob) May 5, 2018

The Sixers stayed in it, though, and the game was tied up with under a second left. Time was running out … then Marco Belinelli happened.

Belinelli nails at the buzzer to force OT pic.twitter.com/lcULKjXaJt — Brad Stwobens (@World_Wide_Wob) May 5, 2018

Has anyone ever hit buzzer beater and fallen into teammates arms like Marco Belinelli before? Nice! #BosvsPhi pic.twitter.com/CZ7nrMJpLV — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) May 5, 2018

Belinelli’s buzzer beater was scored as a two. The confetti operator, on the other hand, thought it was a three-pointer. And now it’s time for all the best confetti jokes.

They thought Marco’s game-tying buzzer-beater was a three to win it. A little premature folks. Overtime, tho, 89-89. #Sixers #Celtics pic.twitter.com/SYbWHEfQCH — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 5, 2018

Sixers really dropped the confetti…then lost the game �� pic.twitter.com/HqwD6mx06U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2018

LOL they released the confetti, Sixers game staffers literally sprinting toward the confetti gun people telling them to stop — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) May 5, 2018

The Sixers when they realized they had to play overtime pic.twitter.com/4voIYtyfvn — ���������� (@KofieYeboah) May 6, 2018

Whoa the @Sixers confetti guy runs the local paper too pic.twitter.com/d6rl7EhMJl — Matt Dolloff (@mattdolloff) May 6, 2018

How I expect the interview to go for my new job as Head Confetti Dropper pic.twitter.com/ENotzWaBou — F.L.E.X.I.N., B Δ K Spr. 18 (@emarvelous) May 5, 2018

But wait – it gets funnier. Our own Keith Pompey found the guy who’s in charge of the confetti at Wells Fargo.

He chose the perfect day to wear that shirt.

Here’s the premature confetti guy. pic.twitter.com/4PSx73ncLi — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 5, 2018

Wanna help out confetti guy? One fan already set up a GoFundMe.

I'm raising money for Confetti Guy Severence. Click to Donate: https://t.co/D42HAz0ovd via @gofundme — Special Prosecutor (@thatguy1800) May 5, 2018

After the Wells Fargo staff had to clean up that mess, the Sixers made a mess of overtime.

Sixers with another crucial turnover pic.twitter.com/iIybx3BxU3 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 5, 2018

Man, the Sixers could not have been worse at the end of that game. Simmons was a no-show. — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) May 5, 2018

I'm blown away by the amount of careless turnovers by the Sixers to finish this game. A total meltdown by Ben Simmons. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 5, 2018

Next year's tanking teams will study Philly's late-game execution tonight for some ideas. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) May 5, 2018

The Sixers lost because they ran out of victory confetti in regulation — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) May 5, 2018

Now the Sixers are on the brink of elimination, with the Celtics having the chance to sweep the series when it picks back up Monday.