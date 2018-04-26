Sixers preparing for increased intensity as Bucks-Celtics NBA playoff series plays out

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

The 76ers realize the postseason intensity is about to turn up a notch.

The rough Eastern Conference quarterfinal round against the sixth-seeded Miami Heat will resemble a Sunday school session compared to what the Sixers are about to experience in the semifinals. They’ll await the winner of the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks quarterfinal. The No. 2 seed Celtics took a 3-2 advantage into Thursday night’s Game 6 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Boston would close out the best-of-seven series with a win.

If so, the second-seeded Celtics would host the third-seeded Sixers in Game 1 of the conference semifinal at 8 p.m. Saturday at TD Garden.

However, the seventh-seeded Bucks would force a winner-take-all Game 7 in the quarterfinals with a victory. That deciding game would be at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Garden. Under that scenario, the Sixers would open the semifinals against the Game 7 winner on Monday. The game would be played in Boston if the Celtics win due to their having the higher seed. However, the Sixers would open the series at the Wells Fargo Center with a Bucks’ victory.

Joel Embiid doesn’t have preference in regards to a semifinals opponent.

“We will be ready for whoever wins,” the center said following Thursday’s practice. “We played them (both) in the regular season and have a lot of scouting reports and the coaches will do a good job of preparing us.”

Part of that preparation involves educating the young players on the increased intensity.

Sixers coach Brett Brown knows all about that. He was apart of four NBA titles as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs.

“In every series, the deeper you go, I’m going to paint something more physical,” Brown said, “something more dramatic, something more fundamental, something that you have to game plan and be on point with a scouting report.”

Everything gets more amped up in the conference semifinals. Sometimes the pace of the game slows down even more the further a team advances. Teams often reduce their rotations from 10 players to nine or from nine to eight.

The Sixers don’t intend on slow things down or tighten up their rotations in the conference semifinals.

Their ability to play fast and use their depth gives them an advantage. The Sixers have one of the league’s deepest benches with the addition of Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova. They have won 20 of their last 21 games with a deep man rotation and an up-tempo style of play.

“There’s a real challenge at times when you start shrinking a rotation, you gut the spirit of a team,” Brown said. “Sometimes that happens in [NBA] Finals and if you are lucky enough to play in an Eastern Conference finals, sometimes that does happen.”

It also happens in Game 6 and Game 7 of series.

But Browns like the spirit of his team. He also likes the energy that reserves T.J. McConnell and Justin Anderson bring to the team. They’re the two players whose minutes would likely lose playing during a reduced rotation.

“We sort of want to be us better,” Brown said.