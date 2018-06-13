No Bryan Colangelo, no problem for Sixers?

Marc Eversley (second from right) watching a predraft workout with coach Brett Brown (right) and vice president of basketball operations Ned Cohen.

Some folks wanted to know the effect Bryan Colangelo’s resignation would have on the 76ers’ evaluating and scouting prospects for the coming draft. The team will tell you it hasn’t had any effect.

And it’s been business as usual over at the Sixers’ practice facility.

Marc Eversley, the #Sixers vice president of player personnel, said Bryan Colangelo’s departure won’t change the team’s evaluating and scouting process for next week’s #NBADraft. pic.twitter.com/TlwjmyInAn — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 13, 2018

Wednesday will mark the third straight day of working out prospects for the June 21 draft and possible candidates for their summer-league team and NBA G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

“I don’t think it’s going to change much, to be honest with you,” said Marc Eversley, the Sixers vice president for player personnel. “All of our scouts have been on staff here for the past two years. I’ve been here for the last two years.

“You know, we’re in a position where we feel we are going to be able … to select somebody who’s going to be able to come in and help us contribute.”

Colangelo resigned as the Sixers’ president of basketball operations and general manager last Thursday, ending a stunning nine-day saga that began when a website report tied him to damaging and anonymous Twitter accounts.

Coach Brett Brown, fresh off navigating the franchise to its most successful season in nearly two decades, is serving as the interim general manager. A new GM probably won’t be in place for the start of free agency on July 1.

Eversley said no specific person will have the final decision on draft night.

“It will be a group decision,” he said. “Whether that’s the owners – Josh [Harris] and David [Blitzer], Coach Brown; the scouts have been a big part of that the last two years. It’s really going to be a collaborative effort.”