Sixers-Celtics Game 3 preview: Philly must improve defensively

Boston Celtics (2-0; 6-3) at 76ers (0-2; 4-3)
Today at 5 p.m., Wells Fargo Center
Talking points
The 76ers left Boston Thursday night thinking they squandered what should have been a series defying road win in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal with the Celtics.
Now, the Sixers are back at the Wells Fargo Center, a place where they’re 26-2 since Jan. 1. But there’s more at stake in today’s game than any of the previous 28 in the building.
A loss to the Celtics would drop the Sixers into a tough to overcome three-games-to-none hole. However, a victory would enable them to get back into the series, and perhaps take momentum.
The Sixers, however, must do a better job on the defensive end if they expect to win today. Playing in front of the home crowd is great, but it won’t mean anything unless the Sixers can come up with defensive stops.
Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier torched Philly with speed, athleticism and by taking advantage of mismatches in the first two games.
Joel Embiid, a defensive player of the year candidate, is having his defensive weaknesses exposed while attempting to guard Horford.
“I mean obviously the matchup with Al is a tough one for us and for most of the league,” Brett Brown said.
So one of the biggest things to pay attention to today is the adjustments made on the defensive end.
How to watch and follow the game
- TV and streaming: ESPN
- Radio: 97.5 FM
- Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers; @NBASarah
Probable starting lineups
Celtics
|#
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|PPG
|RPG/APG
|0
|Jayson Tatum
|SF
|6-8
|17.4
|4.7 RPG
|42
|Al Horford
|PF
|6-10
|18.4
|8.9 RPG
|46
|Aron Baynes
|C
|6-10
|5.3
|5.7 RPG
|36
|Marcus Smart
|SG
|6-4
|9.6
|4.6 APG
|12
|Terry Rozier III
|PG
|6-1
|19.1
|6.9 APG
Coach: Brad Stevens (playoff record: 17-20)
Injury report: Gordon Hayward (left ankle rehab, out); Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery, out); Daniel Theis, (left knee surgery, out).
Sixers
|#
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|PPG
|RPG/APG
|33
|Robert Covington
|SF
|6-9
|10.3
|5.6 RPG
|9
|Dario Saric
|PF
|6-10
|15.6
|7.1 RPG
|21
|Joel Embiid
|C
|7-2
|21.4
|11.6 RPG
|17
|JJ Redick
|SG
|6-4
|20.4
|2.6 APG
|25
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|6-10
|15.7
|9.3 RPG, 8.3 APG
Coach: Brett Brown (playoff record: 4-3)
Injury report: None
Coming games
Monday: Game 4, 6 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center
Wednesday: *Game 5, TBD, at TD Garden
Friday: *Game 6, TBD, at the Wells Fargo Center
May 13: *Game 7, TBD, at TD Garden
* – if necessary