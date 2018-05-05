Sixers-Celtics Game 3 preview: Philly must improve defensively

If Sixers' series against Celtics is going to be physical, Justin Anderson wants in

If Sixers' series against Celtics is going to be physical, Justin Anderson wants in May 4

Given time to reflect, Sixers coach Brett Brown might have called time during Boston's second quarter run

Given time to reflect, Sixers coach Brett Brown might have called time during Boston's second quarter run May 4

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Celtics forward Al Horford shoots over the Sixers’ Joel Embiid and Dario Saric during Philadelphia’s Game 1 loss on Monday.

Boston Celtics (2-0; 6-3) at 76ers (0-2; 4-3)

Today at 5 p.m., Wells Fargo Center

Talking points

The 76ers left Boston Thursday night thinking they squandered what should have been a series defying road win in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal with the Celtics.

Now, the Sixers are back at the Wells Fargo Center, a place where they’re 26-2 since Jan. 1. But there’s more at stake in today’s game than any of the previous 28 in the building.

A loss to the Celtics would drop the Sixers into a tough to overcome three-games-to-none hole. However, a victory would enable them to get back into the series, and perhaps take momentum.

The Sixers, however, must do a better job on the defensive end if they expect to win today. Playing in front of the home crowd is great, but it won’t mean anything unless the Sixers can come up with defensive stops.

Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier torched Philly with speed, athleticism and by taking advantage of mismatches in the first two games.

Joel Embiid, a defensive player of the year candidate, is having his defensive weaknesses exposed while attempting to guard Horford.

“I mean obviously the matchup with Al is a tough one for us and for most of the league,” Brett Brown said.

So one of the biggest things to pay attention to today is the adjustments made on the defensive end.

How to watch and follow the game

TV and streaming: ESPN

Radio: 97.5 FM

97.5 FM Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers; @NBASarah

Probable starting lineups

Celtics

# Name Pos. Ht. PPG RPG/APG 0 Jayson Tatum SF 6-8 17.4 4.7 RPG 42 Al Horford PF 6-10 18.4 8.9 RPG 46 Aron Baynes C 6-10 5.3 5.7 RPG 36 Marcus Smart SG 6-4 9.6 4.6 APG 12 Terry Rozier III PG 6-1 19.1 6.9 APG

Coach: Brad Stevens (playoff record: 17-20)

Injury report: Gordon Hayward (left ankle rehab, out); Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery, out); Daniel Theis, (left knee surgery, out).

Sixers

# Name Pos. Ht. PPG RPG/APG 33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 10.3 5.6 RPG 9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 15.6 7.1 RPG 21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 21.4 11.6 RPG 17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 20.4 2.6 APG 25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.7 9.3 RPG, 8.3 APG

Coach: Brett Brown (playoff record: 4-3)

Injury report: None

Monday: Game 4, 6 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center

Wednesday: *Game 5, TBD, at TD Garden

Friday: *Game 6, TBD, at the Wells Fargo Center

May 13: *Game 7, TBD, at TD Garden

* – if necessary