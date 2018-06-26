Sources: Sixers to host Australia's Melbourne United in preseason game

How long will Sixers remain patient with Markelle Fultz?

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Sixers coach Brett Brown and point guard Ben Simmons both have tied to the NBL’s Melbourne United.

The 76ers will entertain Australia’s National Basketball League champion Melbourne United this preseason, according to multiple sources.

Sixers point guard Ben Simmons and coach Brett Brown have ties to United. Simmons’ father, David, played for the Australian professional basketball team, formerly known as the Melbourne Tigers, from 1989 to 1996. Melbourne retired his No. 25 jersey. Brown served as the team’s assistant coach from 1988 to 1993.

This season, United won the franchise’s fifth title with a victory over the Adeliade 36ers in decisive game of the best-of-five championship series. Their other four titles – in 1993, 1997, 2006 and 2008 – came as the Tigers.

Melbourne was led by former Sixer Casper Ware, a 5-foot-11 point guard who is looking to return to the NBA this upcoming season. However, United want to sign him if Ware doesn’t sign with an NBA team.

The preseason game will mark the second time Ben Simmons has faced United: he played against the squad in Melbourne in 2015 during his lone season at LSU.

Right now, the NBA rookie of the year is arguably the biggest sports figure back in Australia. His 12 triple-doubles in the regular season were the second most in NBA history.

The Sixers are coming off their best season since going to the NBA Finals in 2001. They finished 52-30, with a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference after losing to the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals.

Four NBL teams — the Sydney Kings, the Perth Wildcats, the 36ers and the New Zealand Breakers — will also travel to the U.S. for preseason games against NBA teams later this year.

