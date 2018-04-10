Sixers-Hawks preview: Philly needs to avoid letdown

76ers (50-30) at Atlanta Hawks (24-57)
Tuesday at 7 p.m., at the Philips Arena
Talking points
The Hawks have won two straight and three of their last five games. The Sixers should, however, easily win this game if they come in with the right mind-set. This game and Wednesday’s season finale are must wins for a Sixers squad looking to secure a top-three Eastern Conference seed in the postseason.
How to watch and follow the game
- TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Radio: 97.5 FM
- Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers
Starting lineups
Sixers (50-30)
33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.8 ppg 5.4 rpg
9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.7 ppg 6.8 rpg
5 Amir Johnson C 6-10 4.4 ppg 4.4 rpg
17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 17.0 ppg 3.0 apg
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.0 ppg 8.2 apg
Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 125-283)
Injury report: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee, patellar tendinitis, out), Joel Embiid (left eye, orbital bone fracture, out).
Hawks (24-57)
12 Taurean Prince. SF 6-8 14.0 ppg 4.8 rpg
20 John Collins PF 6-10 10.5 ppg 7.3 rpg
14 DeWayne Dedmon C 7-0 9.9 ppg 7.9 rpg
95 DeAndre Bembry SG 6-6 5.2 ppg 2.7 rpg
8 Damion Lee PG 6-6 11.0 ppg 4.9 rpg
Coach: Mike Budenholzer (fifth season, 213-196)
Injury report: Kent Bazemore (right knee, bone bruise, out); Josh Magette (left ankle surgery, out), Malcolm Delaney (left ankle surgery, out), Jaylen Morris (left ankle sprain, out), Dennis Schroder (left ankle sprain, bone bruise, out).
Head to head
The Hawks hold a 172-163 series advantage.
Coming game
Wednesday: 8 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Milwaukee at Sixers.
(Regular season ends.)
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.