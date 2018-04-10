sports

Sixers

Sixers-Hawks preview: Philly needs to avoid letdown

Hawks Heat Basketball
Camera icon Wilfredo Lee / AP
Former Drexel player Damion Lee is averaging 11 points for the Hawks.
by Keith Pompey
Keith Pompey

STAFF WRITER

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

76ers (50-30) at Atlanta Hawks (24-57)

Tuesday at 7 p.m., at the Philips Arena

Talking points

The Hawks have won two straight and three of their last five games. The Sixers should, however, easily win this game if they come in with the right mind-set. This game and Wednesday’s season finale are must wins for a Sixers squad looking to secure a top-three Eastern Conference seed in the postseason.

How to watch and follow the game

  • TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: 97.5 FM
  • Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers

Starting lineups

Sixers (50-30)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9  12.8 ppg 5.4 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.7 ppg 6.8 rpg

5 Amir Johnson C 6-10  4.4 ppg 4.4 rpg

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4  17.0 ppg 3.0 apg

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.0 ppg 8.2 apg

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 125-283)

Injury report: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee, patellar tendinitis, out), Joel Embiid (left eye, orbital bone fracture, out).

Hawks (24-57)

12 Taurean Prince. SF 6-8 14.0 ppg 4.8 rpg

20 John Collins PF 6-10 10.5 ppg 7.3 rpg

14 DeWayne Dedmon C 7-0 9.9 ppg 7.9 rpg

95 DeAndre Bembry SG 6-6  5.2 ppg 2.7 rpg

8 Damion Lee PG 6-6 11.0 ppg 4.9 rpg

Coach: Mike  Budenholzer (fifth season, 213-196)

Injury report: Kent Bazemore (right knee, bone bruise, out); Josh Magette (left ankle surgery, out), Malcolm Delaney (left ankle surgery, out), Jaylen Morris (left ankle sprain, out), Dennis Schroder (left ankle sprain, bone bruise, out).

Head to head

The Hawks hold a 172-163 series advantage.

Coming game

Wednesday: 8 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Milwaukee at Sixers.

(Regular season ends.)

 

