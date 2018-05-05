Sixers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce interviews for Hawks

Given time to reflect, Sixers coach Brett Brown might have called time during Boston's second quarter run



Sixers Head Coach Brett Brown (with hand up) sits on the bench with assistant coaches Billy Lange (left), Jim O’Brien (second left) and Lloyd Pierce (right) against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 in Philadelphia. Pierce interviewed for the Atlanta Hawks’ coaching job on Friday.

Lloyd Pierce interviewed for the Atlanta Hawks’ vacant head-coaching job on Friday, a league source has confirmed.

ESPN was first to report that the 76ers assistant coach interviewed for the job.

Pierce, who runs the Sixers defense, has been on the coaching staff since the fall of 2013. Before that, he had assistant coaching stops with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors. Pierce also was the Cleveland Cavaliers’ player-development coordinator.

In March of 2016, he was pursued by his alma mater, Santa Clara, to coach its men’s basketball program.

“I think Lloyd has all the ingredients to be an excellent coach on different levels,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said during that time. ” … I look at him as a young up-and-coming coach.”

At Santa Clara, Pierce teamed up with backcourt mate Steve Nash. He helped lead the Broncos to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances in 1995 and 1996. After a four-year professional career with stops in Mexico, Australia, Germany and Turkey, Pierce returned to Santa Clara as an assistant coach from 2003-07 before moving to the NBA.

Pierce also coaches the Sixers summer-league team and has had a key role in Robert Covington’s development into arguably one of the NBA’s top three-and-d players.

This year, the Sixers had one of the league’s top defenses under his guidance. They were tied for sixth in the league with the Miami Heat in opponent’s field-goal percentage at 44.9 percent. The Sixers were 10th in the league in points per game at 106.0 this season.