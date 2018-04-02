10 outstanding numbers from the Sixers' 10-game win streak

Sixers 119-Hornets 102: Ben Simmons runs the show, Marco Belinelli comes up big, and other quick thoughts from the Sixers 10th straight win

The Sixers have won 10 games in a row, two without Joel Embiid, in their fight to stay in the top half of the Eastern Conference and secure home-court advantage for the playoffs. Here are 10 numbers that stand out through the current win streak.

10

The Sixers are on a 10-game win streak (March 15 to April 1) that they will look to extend Tuesday at home against the Brooklyn Nets. It’s the first 10-game win streak in a single season for the Sixers since November 2000. The last Sixers team to have 11 or more consecutive wins was in 1990, when a Charles Barkley-led team won 12 in a row from Jan 13 to Feb. 5.

30

The Sixers have had 30 or more assists in nine consecutive games. That streak ties them with the 1985 Lakers, a team boasting Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and James Worthy among others, for the third longest such streak since 1983.

7

That is how many Sixers are averaging double-figures through the 10-game win streak. Joel Embiid, before being sidelined with an orbital fracture and concussion, was leading the team, averaging 19.1 points since March 15. JJ Redick (16.7), Robert Covington (14.6), Dario Saric (14.4), Marco Belinelli (14.1), Ben Simmons (13.2), and Ersan Ilyasova (10.5) have all averaged 10 points or more during the streak.

50.8

The Sixers, who lead the league in rebounding with 47.1 per game, have ramped up their work on the glass through the last 10 games, towering over the rest of the league with an average of 50.8 per game.

96.8

Since March 15 the Sixers have the NBA’s best defensive rating at 96.8 and the league’s best net rating (point differential through 100 possessions) at 14.8. While maintaining their defensive identity, the Sixers have been keeping teams away from the basket, limiting opponents to a league low 41.5 points in the paint per game in the last 10 games.

3

Only three players in the league are averaging a triple-double since March 15. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and No. 25 Ben Simmons. The rookie has been averaging a triple-double of 13.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 11.8 assists through the Sixers’ 10-game streak. Simmons’ field goal percentage of 56.9 is tops in that group.

118

That’s how many assists Ben Simmons has dished out in 10 games. The 118 dimes leads the league From March 15 to April 1. The next highest assist total during that time is LeBron James with 100, then James Harden with 80. Simmons is also in the top 10 in the league for rebounds during the stretch with 101 over the last 10 games.

8

After a 119-102 victory in Charlotte on Sunday, the Sixers have won eight games in a row by a double-digit margin, a franchise record.

13-3

This was the Sixers’ record in the month of March before extending their nine-game win streak to 10 on April 1. It was the best record in the Eastern Conference for the month. During the nine-game win streak, the Sixers turned into a third-quarter feasting team averaging 32.2 points, 16.0 rebounds, and 9.2 assists in the third, all league highs for the stretch.

68

That’s how many games Markelle Fultz missed before returning on March 26 in the midst of the Sixers’ 10-game tear. In his four games back, Fultz has totaled 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 19 assists with just two turnovers. He has also grabbed four steals, blocked a shot, and shot 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

