Sixers agree to two-way contract with second-round pick Shake Milton

Sixers agree to two-way contract with second-round pick Shake Milton Jul 26

Shake Milton watches the action during a Sixers summer league minicamp workout in early July.

The 76ers announced Thursday that they signed second-round draft pick Shake Milton to a two-way contract.

In a draft-night trade that sent the 56th and 60th overall picks to the Dallas Mavericks, the Sixers received the 54th pick and took Milton, a guard out of SMU.

The 6-foot-5 Oklahoma native spent three years at SMU, averaging 18 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his junior year.

Teams can sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to their 15-man roster, allowing teams to carry a total of 17 players.

Milton will join the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, and during the Blue Coats’ season can spend up to 45 days with the Sixers.