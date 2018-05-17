Sixers' Robert Covington undergoes surgery on finger

What's the future of the Sixers roster? A player-by-player breakdown

What's the future of the Sixers roster? A player-by-player breakdown May 15

What five returning Sixers can do to improve this summer

What five returning Sixers can do to improve this summer May 17

Sixers small forward Robert Covington underwent surgery on Thursday to repair a tendon in his left middle finger.

The successful minor procedure means Covington will wear a splint on the finger, but he can begin using his hand immediately. He will be reevaluated in two to three weeks to determine “his readiness to resume basketball activities,” according to a release from the Sixers.

Covington injured the finger in the third quarter of a 114-110 loss at Portland on Dec. 28. Though listed as doubtful for the next game on Dec. 30 at Denver, he returned to play and did not miss a game for the rest of the season.

Covington played in 80 games in his fifth NBA season, averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Though Covington had a disappointing postseason debut, averaging just 8.1 points per game, the Sixers look to him as their best perimeter defender. He signed a four-year extension worth $62 million on Nov. 17 to keep him with the Sixers through the 2021-22 season.

>>READ MORE: What’s the future of the Sixers roster?