Report: Spurs close to finalizing a deal to send Kawhi Leonard to Toronto Raptors

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

The Sixers have limits in their pursuit of Kawhi Leonard.

All signs point to the San Antonio Spurs trading Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors.

An agreement in principle could be reached as early as Wednesday that would send Leonard to the Raptors in exchange for a package that would include all-star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, according to ESPN.

This could be a major blow for the 76ers who were in talks with the Spurs about acquiring Leonard. This move would lead to the Sixers striking out on all three of their coveted A-list off-season additions.

One of their targets — Paul George — signed a four-year, $137 million deal to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Strike one.

Then, the NBA’s No. 1 offseason target — LeBron James — was signed to a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Strike two.

The Sixers have been vocal and aggressive in their desire to bring a star player to Philadelphia this offseason. So things surely aren’t heading in the direction they wanted. The Sixers image as a sort-out free-agent destination took a hit on Tuesday when Nemanja Bjelica backed out of his commitment to play in Philly this upcoming season.

Leonard is entering the final year of his contract. The Sixers were confident that they could sway him to pick up his player option or re-sign with them via free agency next summer.

According to reports, Leonard isn’t excited about being traded to the Raptors. Toronto president of basketball operation Masai Ujiri is determined to convince Leonard to stay with the Raptors past this season.

But the two-time NBA defensive player of the year has expressed a desire to be traded to his hometown Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers. As a result, potential trading partners were not willing to give into the Spurs’ steep trade demands if he’s not going to re-sign with their team.

The Sixers are no different.

“If the right situation comes where we can acquire someone that can really add value to our program and the cost of it isn’t prohibitive, then we’ll move forward and do that,” Sixers co-managing partner Josh Harris said last week. “But if that doesn’t come along for whatever reason, then we’ll keep moving forward with our program.”

The Spurs kept trying to raise the ante for Leonard, saying that another team is offering more, according to sources.

The Sixers’ most realistic package to submit to San Antonio could involve Dario Saric, Robert Covington and the Miami Heat’s 2021 unprotected first-round pick. However, the Spurs want two players — again, believed to be Saric and Covington — and three future first-round picks.