Sixers picking up T.J. McConnell's option

Joel Embiid says he's ready to help Sixers recruit top free agents this offseason

Joel Embiid says he's ready to help Sixers recruit top free agents this offseason May 10

NBA admits to late mistakes that hurt the Sixers in Game 5 against the Celtics

NBA admits to late mistakes that hurt the Sixers in Game 5 against the Celtics May 11

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

T.J. McConnell at the press conference after his exit interview on Thursday.

The 76ers said Friday they will exercise the team option on T.J. McConnell’s contract for the 2018-19 season.

The Sixers have until June to formally pick up that final year of his deal, which calls for the reserve point guard to earn $1.6 million next season. He would become an unrestricted free agent after next season if the Sixers don’t extend his contract.

McConnell averaged 5.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists and shot 66.7 percent on three-pointers in 15.5 minutes in 10 postseason games.

He was the major reason the Sixers won Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics. The Sixers put him in the starting lineup alongside point guard Ben Simmons in the backcourt, and McConnell responded with a career-high 19 points in a 103-92 victory.

He shot 9 for 12, added seven rebounds and five assists and played a career-high 38 minutes, 57 seconds in that game. Oh, and the Pittsburgh native dived for loose balls, played solid defense, had no turnovers, and graded out at a plus-18