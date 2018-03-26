Sixers seeking 50 wins for a star on their homework

The 76ers have a chance to win 50 games this regular season. It’s something the team hasn’t done since the 2000-01 campaign. It’s also something that’s been accomplished only 16 times in the franchise’s first 68 seasons.
“It’s a massive number,” Brett Brown said. “You get a star put on your homework if you can get that number.”
The Sixers have a 43-30 mark after Monday’s 123-104 win against the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center. They would have to win seven of their last nine games to hit 50.
It’s an attainable goal, considering that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are the only teams with winning records the Sixers will face. Both of those contests are at home. They host the Cavaliers on April 6 and the Bucks on April 11, the final game of the season.
Joel Embiid has said repeatedly that reaching 50 wins is his new goal. Brown said it wasn’t the team goal but added it “would be an incredible accomplishment.”
He said the team’s goal is to secure a top-four seed to get home-court advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Sixers are in fourth place, one game behind third-place Cleveland.
Sixers release Young
The team parted ways with two-way player James Young. The swingman was signed Jan. 5 to play for the Sixers and the Delaware 87ers, their G-League team. Young averaged 2.8 points and 10.2 minutes in six appearances with the Sixers. He played in 19 games in Delaware and averaged 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
