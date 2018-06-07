What they're saying about Bryan Colangelo's resignation: Sixers players and others react

Bryan Colangelo is out as Sixers’ GM after an investigation into secret Twitter accounts.

Bryan Colangelo resigned Thursday following an investigation into his wife’s anonymous use of social media.

As the news broke Thursday afternoon, social media had plenty of reactions.

There were jokes …

I guess there is no such thing as “Pillow Talk” anymore as Bryan Colangelo’s wife has been confirmed for all of those burner accounts. Colangelo has resigned. @sixers — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) June 7, 2018

… and legal implications as well.

The 76ers letting go of Bryan Colangelo doesn't necessarily end the controversy. There remain potential legal issues involving possible disclosures of trade secrets and health info, and the NBA could explore whether league rules were violated. More here: https://t.co/KVto7pmB7d https://t.co/dq88IdgAsD — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) June 7, 2018

One man, whose internet digging drew a preliminary link between Colangelo’s wife and the burner accounts, had some things to say.

the most consistent thing with the Philadelphia 76ers is Brett Brown. we need to give him more respect and appreciation. #ThankYouBrett — Legs (@legsanity) June 7, 2018

"how have you been spending your time since graduation?" "uh just doing some internet investigating" — Legs (@legsanity) June 7, 2018

Then came the reaction from around the NBA.

Nerlens Noel chimed in first, on Instagram. The Mavericks’ big man was traded by the Sixers in February 2017, but just a week before he was gone, one of Bottini’s burner accounts said it would rather see Noel gone instead of Jahlil Okafor, calling Noel “a selfish punk.”

About an hour after the news broke, current Sixer Justin Anderson posted on Instagram. He seemed to share his thoughts on the move.

MOOD. 🚧 A post shared by Justin Anderson (@jusanderson1) on Jun 7, 2018 at 9:24am PDT

The post might seem innocuous. But former Sixers teammates Okafor and Nik Stauskas, along with ex-Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith, didn’t hold back in the comments section of Anderson’s post.

How did Bryan Colangelo and the Sixers get here? A timeline of the team from Sam Hinkie to now.