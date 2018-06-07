sports

Sixers

What they're saying about Bryan Colangelo's resignation: Sixers players and others react

Popular Stories

SIXR20
View Gallery
Camera icon YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Bryan Colangelo is out as Sixers’ GM after an investigation into secret Twitter accounts.
by , Staff Writer @mpgladstone13 | mgladstone@phillynews.com
Close icon

Mitchell Gladstone

Staff Writer

Bryan Colangelo resigned Thursday following an investigation into his wife’s anonymous use of social media.

>> READ MORE: Who will take over as Sixers GM? A list of potential candidates

As the news broke Thursday afternoon, social media had plenty of reactions.

There were jokes …

… and legal implications as well.

One man, whose internet digging drew a preliminary link between Colangelo’s wife and the burner accounts, had some things to say.

Then came the reaction from around the NBA.

Nerlens Noel chimed in first, on Instagram. The Mavericks’ big man was traded by the Sixers in February 2017, but just a week before he was gone, one of Bottini’s burner accounts said it would rather see Noel gone instead of Jahlil Okafor, calling Noel “a selfish punk.”

About an hour after the news broke, current Sixer Justin Anderson posted on Instagram. He seemed to share his thoughts on the move.

MOOD. 🚧

A post shared by Justin Anderson (@jusanderson1) on

The post might seem innocuous. But former Sixers teammates Okafor and Nik Stauskas, along with ex-Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith, didn’t hold back in the comments section of Anderson’s post.

How did Bryan Colangelo and the Sixers get here? A timeline of the team from Sam Hinkie to now.

More Coverage

Published: