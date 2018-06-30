Sixers target Paul George to re-sign with Thunder, spurn Lakers in NBA free agency

Sixers want a LeBron James, Paul George-caliber star, but will they want the Sixers?

Paul George is about to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The all-star swingman announced his attention on Saturday night on stage at party hosted by teammate Russell Westbrook.

He walked on the stage and told the crowd, “I’m here to stay. We can bring it home.”

You heard it here first. pic.twitter.com/jN6gBn6j1Z — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) July 1, 2018

ESPN is reporting that George met with team management and the ownership group Saturday night and they agreed to a four-year, $137 million deal with a player option.

He can sign his deal on Friday when the NBA moratorium ends. Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. But players cannot sign contracts and teams may not comment until 12 p.m. on Friday.

The 76ers were interested in pursuing the five-time NBA all-star to play alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, according to sources.

The all-star small forward would have been a great free-agent addition for the Sixers. The 28-year-old is a capable shooter and has been an All-NBA first-team defender.

But he’s excited about continuing to be a part of a standout tandem with Russell Westbrook. George opted out of his $20.7 million salary with Oklahoma City for the 2018-19, making him an unrestricted free agent. That enabled him to get more money as a free agent.

George also considered playing for his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder averaged 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and a career-best 2.0 steals this past season with the Thunder. Oklahoma City acquired him last summer via trade from the Indiana Pacers. The Thunder traded for him as a way to begin a year-long recruitment of George with the hope of signing him to a long-term contract.

George averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals during his seven seasons in Indiana. In addition to being a five-time all-star, he’s a four-time all-NBA third-teamer. George also garnered all-defensive first-team honors in 2014.

LeBron James is another A-list free agent the Sixers are targeting. They are also looking to acquire San Antonio Spur Kawhi Leonard in a trade.