Nemanja Bjelica, after backing out of Sixers' deal, agrees to contract with Sacramento Kings

Nemanja Bjelica (8) won’t become a Sixer, after all.

The Nemanja Bjelica saga appears to be over.

After backing out of his contract agreement with the Sixers for one year, $4.45 million because he wanted to play in Europe, Bjelica reportedly agreed to a three-year, $20.5 million deal with Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Forward Nemanja Bjelica has agreed to a three-year, $20.5M deal with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell Yahoo. Third year will be non-guaranteed. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2018

Bjelica flew to Europe when the Timberwolves’ season ended and was scheduled to have a physical with the Sixers last week. The team said that visa complications prevented Bjelica from taking the physical.

“It’s not about the coach [Brett Brown] of the Philly organization,” he told The Athletic earlier this week. “Brett Brown, he’s a great guy and a great coach. The most important thing for me is family and some kind of stability.”

Bjelica averaged 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over three seasons with the Timberwolves. He posted career highs in points (6.8) and three-point percentage (41.5) last season.

Bjelica was expected to play both forward positions and provide shooting for the Sixers. The team has since added Mike Muscala in a three-way trade with the Hawks and Thunder. Muscala is a big man with shooting range, although he is less versatile, and likely won’t play small forward.