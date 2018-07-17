Nemanja Bjelica backs out of agreement with Sixers

Report: Sixers' attempt to hire Daryl Morey away from Rockets was rejected

Jul 16

Nemanja Bjelica’s tenure with the 76ers ended before it even started.

The 6-foot-10 Serbian forward informed the team this morning that he wants to remain in Europe this coming season. Bjelica played for the Minnesota Timberwolves the past three seasons and reached agreement July 5 with the Sixers on a one-year, mid-level exception for $4.45 million.

Bjelica flew to Europe when the Timberwolves’ season ended and was scheduled to have a physical with the Sixers last week. The team said that visa complications prevented Bjelica from taking the physical.

The 30-year-old was looking for a better deal with more years than the one he agreed on with the Sixers, EuroHoops reported.

