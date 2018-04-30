Vegas also loves the Sixers, who are heavy favorites over the Celtics

Vegas also loves the Sixers, who are heavy favorites over the Celtics Apr 30

Joel Embiid, left, and the Sixers dispatched the Heat in five games in the first round. Now they get the banged-up Celtics starting Monday night.

The Sixers might be the third seed in the East, but they are No. 1 in the hearts — and wallets — of the heavy hitters in Vegas.

After the Cavaliers became the final team in the East to win its first-round series Sunday, Westgate Sports Book in Las Vegas reset its NBA championship odds. The Sixers and Raptors are the top teams to in the conference at 10-1. Westgate is the largest sports book on the Strip.

Oct. 17 April 30 Golden State 1-2 4-5 Houston 10-1 7-4 Sixers 80-1 10-1 Toronto 50-1 10-1 Cleveland 5-1 18-1 Boston 8-1 80-1 New Orleans 100-1 100-1 Utah 150-1 100-1

Westgate’s odds came out after Golden State and Houston won Game 1 of their second-round series, which gives them a significant head start on their Western Conference opponents. The East will start its second round Monday night with the Sixers at Boston. Toronto will host Cleveland in their Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Sixers were 80-1 to win the NBA title at the start of the season, and their regular-season win total was 40.5. They easily covered that number by going 52-30. They are 4-1 favorites to beat Boston in this series.

Vegas Vic’s pick

Vegas Vic, the Nevada-based handicapper for the Daily News, Inquirer and Philly.com, is taking the Sixers in Monday’s Game 1. He offered the following pick:

Double V is gonna roll with the Sixers -3 points over the Celtics.

It’s a process. And now, the PROCESS is a staggering -$400 favorite over the Celtics to advance to the Eastern Conference Final. And Boston has the HOME-COURT edge. WOW.

Here’s what you need to know about the regular-season results. In the first meeting, in Philadelphia, the Celtics were a 3-point underdog, and posted a 102-92 victory, with the total, 216.5, going under. Then it was up to Boston, and the Cs, -8, picked up another W and cover in a 108-97 win. The total, 211.5, went low again. Then it was off to London, where the Celtics, -2, rocked a 114-103 victory, while the total, 212.0, bounced over for the first time. In the final meeting up in Beantown, the Celts were -3 and lost for the first time, 89-80. And obviously, the total, 203.5, went WAY under.

OK, class, here’s the question: What was different in the final meeting that Philly finally won after three tries? Answer, NO KYRIE! Uncle Drew was on the court for the first three wins, NOT on the court for the loss. So, we’re not really surprised that the Sixers are favored in Game 1, and for the series. They rumbled down the home stretch and into the playoffs winning 20 of the last 21 (95%), and they have covered 15 of the last 19 overall (79%), including 6 of the last 7 on the road (86%).

Impressive numbers for sure, and while the Celtics might be a little thin without Kyrie and possibly NO Jaylen Brown (questionable/doubtful), they do have Brad Stevens, THE BEST coach in the NBA. Still believe that the good guys will rock, so I’ll wager $55 to win back $50 on the Sixers.

Series money lines

Sixers -$400; Boston +$320 Toronto -$230; Cleveland +$190

On the call

The NBA moves exclusively to network telecasts after the first round, which means Marc Zumoff and Alaa Abdelnaby will be on the bench for the remainder of the playoffs.

Monday night’s game will be on TNT and called by Brian Anderson and Kevin McHale. A Celtics great calling a series against the Sixers, that oughta get Philadelphia Twitter going. Ros Gold-Onwude will be the sideline reporter.

McHale played all 13 of his NBA seasons for the Celtics (1980-93) and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1999. He was a rookie in 1981 when Boston overcame a 3-1 series deficit to the Sixers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics won those final three games by a total of five points.