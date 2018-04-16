Sixers' owner Josh Harris: 'I'm invested in keeping Brett here for a long time'

Sixers' owner Josh Harris: 'I'm invested in keeping Brett here for a long time' Apr 15

Sixers coach Brett Brown respects the Heat, but won't be rushing Joel Embiid back in NBA playoffs

Sixers coach Brett Brown respects the Heat, but won't be rushing Joel Embiid back in NBA playoffs Apr 15

Sixers-Heat Game 2 preview: Philly looks to go up 2-0

Sixers-Heat Game 2 preview: Philly looks to go up 2-0 Apr 16

Sixers reserve Marco Belinelli looking to pass while defended by the Heat’s Josh Richardson in Game 1.

Miami Heat (0-1) at 76ers (1-0)

Monday at 8 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center

Talking points

The Sixers have to feel good about themselves after the 130-103 Game 1 victory Saturday night. However, they’re bracing for the adjustments the Heat will try to make Monday night. The Sixers will also be without all-star center Joel Embiid for the 10th consecutive game. He hasn’t played since fracturing the orbital bone near his left eye on March 28.

Miami had no answers for the Sixers’ starting Ersan Ilyasova at center to begin the second half Saturday. He was a matchup problem, as Philly was able to space the floor and neutralize Miami’s big man, Hassan Whiteside, who played just 12 minutes, 26 seconds. Ilyasova finished with 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in the quarter. Overall for the game, the reserve collected 17 points and 14 rebounds.

How to watch and follow the game

TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia; ESPN

NBC Sports Philadelphia; ESPN Radio: 97.5 FM

97.5 FM Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers

Starting lineups

Heat (0-1)

0 Josh Richardson SF 6-6 4.0 ppg. 4.0 rpg

16 James Johnson PF 6-8 13.0 ppg. 4.0 apg.

21 Hassan Whiteside C 7-0 2.0 ppg. 6.0 rpg.

8 Tyler Johnson SG 6-4 9.0 ppg. 3.0 rpg.

7 Goran Dragic PG 6-10 15.0 ppg. 4.0 rpg.

Coach: Erik Spoelstra (playoff record, 70-44)

Injury report: Dion Waiters (sprained left ankle, out).

Sixers (1-0)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 9.0 ppg. 7.0 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 20.0 ppg. 6.0 rpg.

5 Amir Johnson C 6-10 2.0 ppg. 7.0 rpg.

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 28.0 ppg. 1.0 apg.

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 17.0 ppg. 14 apg.

Coach: Brett Brown (playoff record, 1-0)

Injury report: Joel Embiid (fractured orbital bone near left eye, out); Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee patellar tendinitis, out).

Game 1 result

Sixers won, 130-103, on Saturday night.

Coming games

Thursday: Game 3, 7 p.m., at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Saturday: Game 4, 2:30 p.m., at AmericanAirlines Arena.

April 24: *Game 5, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center.

April 26: *Game 6, TBD, at AmericanAirlines Arena.

April 28: *Game 7, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center.

* – if necessary

