Sixers' Joel Embiid remains doubtful for Game 3 vs. Miami Heat

MIAMI – Nothing has changed. The 76ers still list Joel Embiid as doubtful for tonight’s Game 3 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

“He went through stuff yesterday that was decent,” Brett Brown said during this morning’s shootaround. “He had a little bit of contact trying to get used to the mask; you know, felt some bodies. But at this stage, this morning, we are listing him as doubtful.”

Embiid already has missed 10 games since suffering a fractured orbital bone on March 28 against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center.

“He’s getting there,” Brown said. “To just let him go out there right now, it’s still all on the table. You guys know what I know. He did some contact yesterday. It’s progressing. I don’t feel like I can really share anything new.”

The coach added that Embiid’s return to the court will be a collaborative decision involving the player, doctors and him. He said the decision revolves around comfort.

“And we feel like we are responsible with his health,” Brown said. “Those types of things.”

Embiid has averaged 22.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.76 blocks in 63 games this season. He and Milwaukee Bucks all-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were the league’s only players to average 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists in at least 50 games played.

Embiid made the Sixers a better defensive team during the regular season. He finished sixth in the league with a 99.7 defensive rating.

So it’s obvious, with the Heat series tied at a game apiece, that the Sixers miss his presence.

