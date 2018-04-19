Sixers' Joel Embiid remains doubtful for Game 3 vs. Miami Heat

MIAMI – Nothing has changed. The 76ers still list Joel Embiid as doubtful for tonight’s Game 3 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.
“He went through stuff yesterday that was decent,” Brett Brown said during this morning’s shootaround. “He had a little bit of contact trying to get used to the mask; you know, felt some bodies. But at this stage, this morning, we are listing him as doubtful.”
Embiid already has missed 10 games since suffering a fractured orbital bone on March 28 against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center.
“He’s getting there,” Brown said. “To just let him go out there right now, it’s still all on the table. You guys know what I know. He did some contact yesterday. It’s progressing. I don’t feel like I can really share anything new.”
#Sixers coach Brett Brown announcing that @JoelEmbiid is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/GHpxxoaxXg
— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 19, 2018
#Sixers coach Brett Brown on what he has to see specifically for @JoelEmbiid to play: pic.twitter.com/6KiBRWLtT9
— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 19, 2018
The coach added that Embiid’s return to the court will be a collaborative decision involving the player, doctors and him. He said the decision revolves around comfort.
“And we feel like we are responsible with his health,” Brown said. “Those types of things.”
Embiid has averaged 22.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.76 blocks in 63 games this season. He and Milwaukee Bucks all-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were the league’s only players to average 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists in at least 50 games played.
Embiid made the Sixers a better defensive team during the regular season. He finished sixth in the league with a 99.7 defensive rating.
So it’s obvious, with the Heat series tied at a game apiece, that the Sixers miss his presence.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.