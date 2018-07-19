Sixers acquire Mike Muscala, lose Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson in three-team trade

It didn’t take the 76ers long to get past the Nemanja Bjelica spurn.
Two days after the 6-foot-10 Serbian forward backed out of his free-agent commitment, the Sixers acquired backup post player Mike Muscala from the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal, multiple sources confirmed.
The Sixers sent swingman Justin Anderson to the Hawks and shooting guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the deal. This news was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
As part of the deal, the Hawks will send Dennis Schroder to the Oklahoma City in exchange for the Thunder’s Carmelo Anthony, who will be bought out.
