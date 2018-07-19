Spurs send Kawhi Leonard to Raptors; Sixers miss out on trade target

Spurs send Kawhi Leonard to Raptors; Sixers miss out on trade target Jul 18

Kawhi Leonard's trade to Raptors hurts Sixers in multiple ways

Kawhi Leonard's trade to Raptors hurts Sixers in multiple ways Jul 18

Sixers acquire Mike Muscala, lose Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson in three-team trade

Sixers acquire Mike Muscala, lose Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson in three-team trade Jul 19

More by Keith Pompey

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Mike Muscala will join the Sixers as part of a three-team trade.

It didn’t take the 76ers long to get past the Nemanja Bjelica spurn.

Two days after the 6-foot-10 Serbian forward backed out of his free-agent commitment, the Sixers acquired backup post player Mike Muscala from the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal, multiple sources confirmed.

The Sixers sent swingman Justin Anderson to the Hawks and shooting guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the deal. This news was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

As part of the deal, the Hawks will send Dennis Schroder to the Oklahoma City in exchange for the Thunder’s Carmelo Anthony, who will be bought out.

This story will be updated.