Mikal Bridges works out for his hometown Sixers

West Virginia's Jevon Carter, Miami's Bruce Brown to work out for Sixers on Wednesday

West Virginia's Jevon Carter, Miami's Bruce Brown to work out for Sixers on Wednesday Jun 12

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Villanova grad Mikal Bridges after participating in an individual workout for the Sixers.

Mikal Bridges attended his share of 76ers games while growing up in the Philadelphia area. His mother, Tyneesha Rivers, is an executive at Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which includes the Sixers in its portfolio.

So the Sixers had to be the Villanova graduate’s favorite team, right?

“I rooted for them, but Tracy McGrady was my favorite player,” Bridges said after working out Tuesday for the Sixers. “Wherever he went, that was my favorite team. So when he was in Orlando, I rooted for Orlando strictly off him.

“But I always root for the home team, for sure.”

While they’re different offensively, Bridges has a few things in common with the 2017 Hall of Fame inductee, and might gain more.

McGrady was selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 1997 NBA draft out of Mount Zion Christian Academy in North Carolina. Bridges is projected to be a top-10 pick in the June 21 draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 21-year-old could go as high as seventh to the Chicago Bulls or slip to the Sixers at No. 10.

McGrady, 39, was listed as a 6-foot-8, 210-pound swingman during his playing days. Bridges is a 6-7, 210-pound swingman.

“He was just tough. Nobody could guard him,” Bridges said. “I just grew up watching him and [wore] the sneakers.”

Unlike McGrady, Bridges has shown a weakness in creating off the dribble. However, the all-American is a multi-dimensional defensive standout and was a solid three-point shooter (43.5 percent) last season. He averaged 17.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 32.1 minutes during the Wildcats’ run to the national championship.

He was asked his biggest improvement since college.

“Probably off the bounce, and shooting off the bounce and play-making and ball-handling,” Bridges said. “It probably got better than what it used to be back at school.”

The Great Valley High grad also thinks he’ll fit in well with Sixers standouts Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in coach Brett Brown’s system.

He noted how the Sixers like to play defense first.

“That’s how I play,” said Bridges, who had a season of eligibility remaining at Villanova. “And also you have Ben and Joel, them two, and I feel like just a person like me can correlate them just when Ben goes in ball screens or transition. That I’m that guy you can find in the corner or that’s going to cut to the basket, just move without the ball well for them, and the same for Embiid. Just create space for them.”