Sixers' traded draft pick Mikal Bridges flashes potential in summer league with Phoenix Suns

NBA free agency: the latest on Kawhi Leonard and other potential Philly targets | Live updates

Mikal Bridges (left) and DeAndre Ayton both debuted in the summer league over the weekend.

Moments after Furkan Korkmaz did all he could to set the Thomas & Mack Center ablaze on Friday, Mikal Bridges took the court.

Bridges, who the Sixers traded less than an hour after drafting him at No. 10 only to trade him for Zhaire Smith and a first-round pick in 2021, seems to be making the most of his new situation.

Coming off the bench, Bridges scored 14 points against the Dallas Mavericks, shooting 4-for-5 from three-point range. Bridges also managed three rebounds and a block in his 18 minutes.

The 21-year-old swingman cooled off in his next game, scoring five points on 2-for-4 shooting, making one of his three attempts from range against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Bridges and the Suns take the court again Monday around 6:30 p.m. against the Orlando Magic.