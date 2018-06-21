Mikal Bridges-Zhaire Smith trade analysis: What they're saying about the Sixers NBA draft move

The Sixers shook things up, drafting Mikal Bridges with the No. 10 pick in the NBA draft, then trading him less than an hour later for Texas Tech wing Zhaire Smith and Miami’s first-round pick.
Sources: Suns have traded Zhaire Smith and 2021 Miami first-rounder to 76ers for Mikal Bridges.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2018
Bridges’ fellow Villanovan Brian Westbrook wasn’t too pleased.
The Sixers better be getting Kawhi!! I’m going to work out! I don’t want to go to sleep with this bad attitude!!
— Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) June 22, 2018
But Bridges took it in stride:
"It's part of life" – Mikal Bridges makes his first comments after being traded to the Suns pic.twitter.com/pEVMdpwuGN
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 22, 2018
What about Zhaire Smith? Well, any conversation about him should start with this:
He is lauded for being an incredible athlete.
Zhaire Smith Sixers got the best athlete in the #NBADraft2018 pic.twitter.com/z2hxrVlHbA
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 22, 2018
The Sixers just traded for a SERIOUS athlete.
Zhaire Smith is capable of ridiculous things pic.twitter.com/t2zodhODMP
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 22, 2018
But his shot, like many other Sixers, is still a work in progress.
My problem with Zhaire Smith is less with him and more that the Sixers entire roster is comprised of "if he gets that shot right, look out" guys and I'd just like somebody who is not that for a change.
— Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) June 21, 2018