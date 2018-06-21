Mikal Bridges-Zhaire Smith trade analysis: What they're saying about the Sixers NBA draft move

Here's what the Eagles' Super Bowl LII ring ceremony looked like

Sixers first round pick Mikal Bridges shows off his Villanova jacket liner with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver during the 2018 NBA draft on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Brooklyn.

The Sixers shook things up, drafting Mikal Bridges with the No. 10 pick in the NBA draft, then trading him less than an hour later for Texas Tech wing Zhaire Smith and Miami’s first-round pick.

Sources: Suns have traded Zhaire Smith and 2021 Miami first-rounder to 76ers for Mikal Bridges. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2018

Bridges’ fellow Villanovan Brian Westbrook wasn’t too pleased.

The Sixers better be getting Kawhi!! I’m going to work out! I don’t want to go to sleep with this bad attitude!! — Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) June 22, 2018

But Bridges took it in stride:

"It's part of life" – Mikal Bridges makes his first comments after being traded to the Suns pic.twitter.com/pEVMdpwuGN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 22, 2018

What about Zhaire Smith? Well, any conversation about him should start with this:

He is lauded for being an incredible athlete.

Zhaire Smith Sixers got the best athlete in the #NBADraft2018 pic.twitter.com/z2hxrVlHbA — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 22, 2018

The Sixers just traded for a SERIOUS athlete.

Zhaire Smith is capable of ridiculous things pic.twitter.com/t2zodhODMP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 22, 2018

But his shot, like many other Sixers, is still a work in progress.