WATCH: Meek Mill rings the bell before Sixers-Heat NBA playoff game after being freed from prison

The Sixers’ pre-game bell ringer did not disappoint yet again.
Freed from prison less than two hours before tip-off, Meek Mill threw on a Joel Embiid jersey and rang the bell before the Sixers-Heat Game 5 playoff game at the Wells Fargo Center. Mill picked up by Sixers’ co-owner Michael Rubin’s helicopter outside his state prison in Chester and flown striaght to the Wells Fargo Center.
Welcome home @MeekMill!
He's here, rocking a Joel Embiid jersey to ring us in tonight, with the assist from @KevinHart4real. pic.twitter.com/J6dcUsbE4y
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 25, 2018
Arriving to the arena around 6:30, Mill visited Sixers players in the locker room before the game.
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@MeekMill arrives at @sixers game
Meek told me “I feel great”#MeekMill#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/nMEEy0AX0P
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 24, 2018
.@MeekMill has arrived.#PhilaUnite x #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/pub80aDdnI
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 24, 2018
“Happy for him, happy that he’s, out and that he gets to see his family and his son,” Sixers’ swingman Justin Anderson said before the game. “It’s going to be crazy in here.”
The Sixers’ first two bell ringers for the playoffs were Joel Embiid and Kevin Hart.
The team ran out to Mill’s song “Ima Boss”
Sixers running out to Ima Boss 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HY6JQKL2I2
— Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) April 24, 2018
Mill was also greeted by Eagles’ owner Jeffrey Lurie.
Meek Mill and Jeffrey Lurie: pic.twitter.com/J0HABFxZWu
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 25, 2018
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.