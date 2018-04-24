Social media reaction to the Sixers' NBA playoff win against the Heat

WATCH: Meek Mill rings the bell before Sixers-Heat NBA playoff game after being freed from prison

Rapper Meek Mill raises the hammer after ringing the Liberty Bell replica before the playoff game between the Sixers and the Heat at the Wells Fargo Center on April 24, 2018. Comedian Kevin Hart is right. Mill, who has been incarcerated since November, was released on bail.

The Sixers’ pre-game bell ringer did not disappoint yet again.

Freed from prison less than two hours before tip-off, Meek Mill threw on a Joel Embiid jersey and rang the bell before the Sixers-Heat Game 5 playoff game at the Wells Fargo Center. Mill picked up by Sixers’ co-owner Michael Rubin’s helicopter outside his state prison in Chester and flown striaght to the Wells Fargo Center.

Welcome home @MeekMill! He's here, rocking a Joel Embiid jersey to ring us in tonight, with the assist from @KevinHart4real. pic.twitter.com/J6dcUsbE4y — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 25, 2018

Arriving to the arena around 6:30, Mill visited Sixers players in the locker room before the game.

“Happy for him, happy that he’s, out and that he gets to see his family and his son,” Sixers’ swingman Justin Anderson said before the game. “It’s going to be crazy in here.”

The Sixers’ first two bell ringers for the playoffs were Joel Embiid and Kevin Hart.

The team ran out to Mill’s song “Ima Boss”

Sixers running out to Ima Boss 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HY6JQKL2I2 — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) April 24, 2018

Mill was also greeted by Eagles’ owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Meek Mill and Jeffrey Lurie: pic.twitter.com/J0HABFxZWu — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 25, 2018

