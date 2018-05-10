Markelle Fultz's offseason progress will greatly impact T.J. McConnell's future with Sixers

Markelle Fultz and T.J. McConnell are close, and they’re both loved by their teammates and coaches, but one’s success could mean the other’s end.

As a part of the 76ers exit interviews, general manager Bryan Colangelo gave each player a copy of the book The Obstacle is the Way by Ryan Holiday.

The book, which has made its rounds in professional sports circles over the last few years, has a subtitle that reads The Timeless Art of Turning Trials Into Triumph. It seems like the right kind of message to give to a team that just experienced the playoffs together for the first time before being eliminated in the second round.

For some of the Sixers, the books seems to be particularly fitting — specifically T.J. McConnell and Markelle Fultz.

McConnell, who has had to toil and work for everything, and take solace in small triumphs through season-long trials, could very well have already mastered the book’s message at just 26 years old.

Poll Are you satisfied with the Sixers’ results this season? Yes

No

If they’d beaten the Celtics, I would have been. Vote Results

He goes into every situation trying to be as professional and as prepared as possible. He even said that he heard the phrase ‘exit interview’ and didn’t want to show up to any kind of interview looking to casual, so he put on one of the few suits that he owns — the one he wore in his wedding last summer.

Fultz, who wore jeans and a t-shirt, spent his rookie season working through what could end up being the most trying span of his NBA career at just 19 years old.

He’s hoping to create better eating habits in the offseason and improve his game enough just so he can prove he belongs in the league.

If Fultz’s shot is improved and he is playing at the level that earned him the No. 1 overall draft selection by the Sixers, it could easily mean that there will not be a spot in the regular rotation for McConnell.

“Unfortunately that’s not up to me,” McConnell said Thursday. “Markelle is a special player, that’s not a lie. When he plays at the level that they drafted him to play at, if there’s a spot for me great, if not, I’m not really sure what I can do about that. Unfortunately that’s out of my hands. But I’d love to be here.”

He’s not alone. Brett Brown has been the president of the T.J. McConnell fan club since the day the two of them met. Even before the 2017-18 campaign started, before any of the Fultz shoulder saga unfolded, Brown posited a question: How can you not play T.J.?

The Sixers biggest star, Joel Embiid, is positive that Fultz is going to be back to normal and playing like ‘a beast’ next season. So when asked if he has thought about what that could mean for McConnell Embiid took a deep breath and a long pause before answering.

“It’s tough,” he said with a sigh before quickly changing his tone. “But T.J. is the type of guy that you have to play him. He proved that in this series against Boston. Without him in Game 4 I don’t think we win that game.”

It’s true that McConnell was the hero of the Sixers’ lone win in the Eastern Conference semifinals and that he has proven to be a valuable basketball player loved by his teammates and revered by opponents, but it doesn’t mean the truth isn’t true.

McConnell and Fultz will be linked because the success and staying power of one is based completely on the success and improvement of the other.

The Sixers have a team option on the McConnell’s contract for next season and though he didn’t seem to realize that was the situation, he sounded confident about probability that the Sixers will exercise the option.

But, nothing is set in stone and the Sixers will need to make tough decisions this season when they dip their toes into the free agency waters. The goals for the team have again changed. Anything less than home court advantage and a deep playoff run would be a disappointment after a 52-30 season.

In order to reach the newer and more lofty goals, the Sixers might be going after some big fish, which could affect the rotation further.

McConnell hasn’t let on that there would be even the tiniest speck of resentment if Fultz ends up taking the minutes he would have had. Fultz said he has received nothing but support and love from McConnell and all of his teammates. It’s that support that helped the rookie make it through the trials of this unorthodox debut season.

It’s no wonder that Colangelo chose this book for the team to read, it already resonates with them, even if they don’t know what exactly the contents of it are.

“I’m looking forward to reading it and figuring out more about it,” Fultz said.

There are common threads all around as the rest of us are looking forward to getting through the offseason and figuring out more about how the rotation will look and what it will mean for the future of these two young guards.