Markelle Fultz to play for Sixers against Denver Nuggets Mar 26

Markelle Fults has not played in an official NBA game for the Philadelphia 76ers since Oct. 23, the fourth game of the regular season.

Markelle Fultz will return to action Monday night against the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers announced Monday evening that he has been cleared to play, and Brett Brown said Fultz will come off the bench.

Fultz, the 76ers’ first overall pick in last June’s NBA draft, has not played in an official game since Oct. 23, the fourth game of the regular season. He had missed the previous 68 games while trying to regain his shooting touch. By returning now, he will have 10 regular-season to get back in basketball shape before the playoffs begin.

More to come.

#Sixers coach Brett Brown making the announcement that @MarkelleF will play tonight pic.twitter.com/N62liefHjt — Marc Narducci (@sjnard) March 26, 2018

