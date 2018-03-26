sports

Sixers

Markelle Fultz to play for Sixers against Denver Nuggets

SIXR13
Camera icon Yong Kim/Staff Photographer
Markelle Fults has not played in an official NBA game for the Philadelphia 76ers since Oct. 23, the fourth game of the regular season.
by , STAFF WRITER @PompeyOnSixers | kpompey@phillynews.com
Close icon

Keith Pompey

STAFF WRITER

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

More by Keith Pompey

More from Keith Pompey Arrow icon

Markelle Fultz will return to action Monday night against the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center.

More Sixers coverage

The 76ers announced Monday evening that he has been cleared to play, and Brett Brown said Fultz will come off the bench.

Fultz, the 76ers’ first overall pick in last June’s NBA draft, has not played in an official game since Oct. 23, the fourth game of the regular season. He had missed the previous 68 games while trying to regain his shooting touch. By returning now, he will have 10 regular-season to get back in basketball shape before the playoffs begin.

More to come.

More Coverage

Published: | Updated:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments