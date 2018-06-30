Marco Belinelli signs with Spurs, leaves Sixers in NBA free agency

Sixers target Paul George to re-sign with Thunder, spurn Lakers in NBA free agency

Sixers target Paul George to re-sign with Thunder, spurn Lakers in NBA free agency Jun 30

Ersan Ilyasova to leave Sixers, sign with Bucks as NBA free agency opens

Ersan Ilyasova to leave Sixers, sign with Bucks as NBA free agency opens Jun 30

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Marco Belinelli is headed back to the Spurs.

The 76ers are losing their shooters.

Marco Belinelli agreed to sign a two-year, $12 million deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs early Sunday morning, according to ESPN. This come after another former Sixers sharpshooter Ersan Ilysaova agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Belinelli, a reserve guard, signed with the Sixers on Feb. 12, three days after being bought out of his contract with the Atlanta Hawks. The 11th-year veteran averaged a career-best 13.6 points in his 28 games with the Sixers. He also shot 38.5 percent on three-pointers.

The Italian played three seasons in San Antonio, 2013-14 to 2015-16. He was a member of the Spurs’ 2014 NBA championship team.

Belinelli averaged 11.4 points with the Hawks this past season before being traded. He averaged 9.9 points and shot 37.7 percent during his career.

Players cannot sign their free-agent contracts until 12:01 p.m. on Friday.