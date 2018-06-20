NBA draft: Luka Doncic leads group of swing-player prospects

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Across the globe, scouts and teams are enamored with Slovenia’s Luka Doncic, who won a Eurobasket title and played this past season for powerhouse Real Madrid.

As teams prepare for this week’s NBA draft, let’s take a look at the best prospects available. Here are the five best wing players:

Luka Doncic

SG/SF, Real Madrid • 6-8

The 19-year-old could step in and contribute right away. He shouldn’t be intimidated by the NBA, having played at the highest level of international basketball. The ball-dominant player has a solid frame and the ability to create his own shot.

Michael Porter Jr.

SF, Missouri • 6-10, Fr.

With his size, the 19-year-old would be a matchup problem on the wing. He is a three-level scorer and has the potential to be a multi-position defender. However, his health is a major concern after he played in just three games at Missouri because of lower-back surgery.

Mikal Bridges

SG-SF, Villanova • 6-7, Jr.

A good two-way player, he can defend and is an efficient shooter. The 21-year-old is an ideal fit for a team looking to spread the floor. The added bonus is that the former Great Valley High School standout doesn’t need the ball to be effective.

Miles Bridges

SF, Michigan State • 6-6, So.

The 20-year-old was an undersized power forward for the Spartans, and is attempting to make the transition to small forward. He is a solid shooter but is not expected to be an offensive focal point in the NBA.

SF-PF, Kentucky • 6-9, Fr.

Knox, who won’t turn 19 until Aug. 11, has arguably the biggest upside in the draft. He’s a solid shooter who will create matchup problems. But Knox probably won’t be a major contributor this coming season. The Floridian will need some time to develop in the NBA G League.

