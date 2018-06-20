NBA draft: Luka Doncic leads group of swing-player prospects

As teams prepare for this week’s NBA draft, let’s take a look at the best prospects available. Here are the five best wing players:
Luka Doncic
SG/SF, Real Madrid • 6-8
The 19-year-old could step in and contribute right away. He shouldn’t be intimidated by the NBA, having played at the highest level of international basketball. The ball-dominant player has a solid frame and the ability to create his own shot.
Michael Porter Jr.
SF, Missouri • 6-10, Fr.
With his size, the 19-year-old would be a matchup problem on the wing. He is a three-level scorer and has the potential to be a multi-position defender. However, his health is a major concern after he played in just three games at Missouri because of lower-back surgery.
Mikal Bridges
SG-SF, Villanova • 6-7, Jr.
A good two-way player, he can defend and is an efficient shooter. The 21-year-old is an ideal fit for a team looking to spread the floor. The added bonus is that the former Great Valley High School standout doesn’t need the ball to be effective.
Miles Bridges
SF, Michigan State • 6-6, So.
The 20-year-old was an undersized power forward for the Spartans, and is attempting to make the transition to small forward. He is a solid shooter but is not expected to be an offensive focal point in the NBA.
Kevin Knox II
SF-PF, Kentucky • 6-9, Fr.
Knox, who won’t turn 19 until Aug. 11, has arguably the biggest upside in the draft. He’s a solid shooter who will create matchup problems. But Knox probably won’t be a major contributor this coming season. The Floridian will need some time to develop in the NBA G League.
