Locked on Sixers: Be honest, no one expected 50 wins

Sixers beat Mavericks for 50th win, clinch home-court advantage in NBA playoffs' first round

Sixers beat Mavericks for 50th win, clinch home-court advantage in NBA playoffs' first round Apr 8

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Ben Simmons looks for a shot against the Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith on Sunday.

Keith Pompey says no one envisioned the 76ers winning 50 games at the start of the regular season. The team had too many unknowns.

Follow and contact 76ers beat writer Keith Pompey on Twitter and on Instagram at PompeyOnSixers.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.