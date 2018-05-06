Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce to get second interview for Hawks head job

Sixers fall in 0-3 playoff hole after losing to Celtics 101-98 in overtime

Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce yells to his team during Philly’s 101-98 overtime loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Lloyd Pierce is scheduled to have a second interview for the Atlanta Hawks’ vacant head-coaching job, a league source confirmed. ESPN first reported the news.

The 76ers assistant coach is scheduled to meet with the Hawks ownership this week. The source confirmed Pierce is clearly one of the top candidates.

His initial interview for the job was Friday.

Pierce, who runs the Sixers’ defense, has been on the coaching staff since the fall of 2013. The Sixers won a combined 47 games during his first three seasons, including the team’s 10-72 campaign in 2015-16. Last season, the Sixers went 28-54 before improving to 52-30 this season.

Before Pierce joined the Sixers, he had assistant coaching stops with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors. Pierce was also the Cleveland Cavaliers’ player development coordinator from 2007-10. But his experience in Philly is perhaps the most impressive thing on his resume.

The Hawks tanked this season, finishing tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the league’s third-worst record at 24-58. After losing a tiebreaker to the Mavericks, Atlanta has the fourth-best odds to get the first pick in the draft lottery at 13.7 percent. They have a 42.3 percent chance to get a top-four pick and can finish no worse than seventh.

The Hawks have two more first-round picks – Nos. 19 and 30 – and a second-rounder, No. 33.

Under Pierce’s guidance this season, the Sixers had one of the league’s top defenses. They were tied for sixth with the Miami Heat in opponent field-goal percentage at 44.9 percent. The Sixers were 10th in the league in points per game, averaging 106 this season.

In March 2016, Pierce’s alma mater, Santa Clara, pursued him to coach its men’s basketball program.

While he attended Santa Clara, Pierce teamed up with backcourt mate Steve Nash. He helped lead the Broncos to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances in 1995 and 1996. After a four-year professional career with stops in Mexico, Australia, Germany and Turkey, Pierce returned to Santa Clara as an assistant coach from 2003-07 before moving to the NBA.

Pierce also coaches the Sixers’ summer-league team and has had a key role in Robert Covington’s development into arguably one of the NBA’s top three-point shooters and defenders.