Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce expected to get offered Atlanta Hawks job, report says

Is Lloyd Pierce about to leave the Sixers for the Hawks?

All signs point to 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce’s being offered the Atlanta Hawks’ vacant head-coaching job. He met with the Hawks for the third Friday, according to ESPN, and Atlanta is expected to offer him the job as early as today.

Pierce, who turned 42 today, met with Hawks officials, including general manager Travis Schlenk, Friday. Pierce had an initial meeting with Schlenk last week, then had an informal dinner meeting with Hawks majority owner Tony Ressler on Tuesday in Boston.

The assistant coach told Philly.com on Wednesday that he’s a good fit for the job.

“The main reason is just looking at their young players,” Pierce said. “They got four guys in the draft. They’ve got a couple of young players that are on their roster. So what’s most important when you are dealing with young players and young talent, it’s the development and relational side of that.

“It’s kind of my track record. It’s anybody’s track record of how do you communicate, how do you work with players, how do you develop, what does that mean?”

The Hawks tanked this season and finished tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the league’s third-worst record, 24-58. After losing a tiebreaker to the Mavericks, Atlanta has the fourth-best odds, at 13.7 percent, of getting the first pick in the draft lottery next Tuesday. The Hawks have a 42.3 percent chance of getting a top-four pick and can end up with no worse than the seventh slot.

The Hawks have two other first-round picks — Nos. 19 and 30 — and a second-rounder, No. 33.

Pierce, who runs the Sixers defense, has been on the coaching staff since the fall of 2013. The Sixers won a combined 47 games during his first three seasons, including the team’s 10-72 campaign in 2015-16. The Sixers went 28-54 last season before improving to 52-30 this season.

“Some similarities to what we went through here. Not all,” Pierce said.

Pierce also has been rumored as a head-coaching candidate for the Milwaukee Bucks. However, he has not been contacted by Milwaukee.