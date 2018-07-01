LeBron James' representatives meeting with Sixers on first day of NBA free agency

LeBron James' representatives meeting with Sixers on first day of NBA free agency Jul 1

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Maybe the Sixers shouldn’t go after LeBron James this summer.

The 76ers about to give their pitch to bring LeBron James on board.

A team contingent led by coach and interim general manager Brett Brown is scheduled to meet with the free agent’s representative today in Los Angeles, sources confirm. ESPN was first to report the news.

The Sixers front-office personnel Ned Cohen, Marc Eversley and Elton Brand were at the team’s practice facility in Camden for the morning summer-league team practice.

Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. But players cannot sign contracts and teams may not comment until 12 p.m. on Friday.

The Sixers are interested in pursuing the 14-time all-star to play alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

James is a great free-agent addition for the Sixers. He is regarded as the best player in the world and is on top of every team’s free-agency wish list.

The three-time NBA champion will instantly become the unquestioned team leader. He and Simmons are both represented by agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. James is also Simmons’ mentor. As a result, the two shouldn’t have a problem playing together for a couple of seasons.

James is also considering signing with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. He became an unrestricted free agent by not exercising his $35.6 million option with Cleveland for the 2018-19 season.

James will not meet in person with the Cavs in free agency. Paul was available will discuss all of his business over the phone with the team.

He averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.4 steals and shot 54.2 percent from the field this past season. He finished second to Houston Rockets guard James Harden in the MVP voting.

The 15-year veteran has career averages of 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists.