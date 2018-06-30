Report: LeBron James won't meet in person with Cavs when free agency starts

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

So much for the Cleveland Cavaliers getting a face-to-face meeting with LeBron James in an attempt to entice him to re-sign.

ESPN reported that James will not meet in person with the Cavs in free agency, which begins at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. His agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports will discuss all of his business over the phone. James became an unrestricted free agent by not exercising his $35.6 million option with Cleveland for the 2018-19 season.

Players cannot sign free-agent contracts until 12 p.m. Friday.

By opting out, the 76ers, Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers appear to be his likely destinations in free agency. The Lakers appear to be the frontrunners to acquire James, who is not seeking elaborate pitch meeting, according to a report earlier this week.

He would be eligible to sign a five-year, $205 million free-agent deal with Cleveland this summer. The four-time MVP’s max salary would be $152 million over four years if he signs with another team.

James could opt to sign a “one-and-one deal,” a one-year contract for the 2018-19 season with a player option for 2019-20. That would enable him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, if he doesn’t opt in.

The 33-year-old averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.4 steals and shot 54.2 percent from the field this past season. He finished second to Houston Rockets guard James Harden in the MVP voting.