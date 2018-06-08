LeBron James' free agency inches closer, could he land with the Sixers?

It’s time for all of the discussion and speculation about LeBron James’ next move to escalate.

His future plans have been a hot topic since the beginning of the season. It’s no secret he intends to opt out of the final year of his deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

We can now brace for an onslaught of discussions about James’ future for at least the next three weeks now that the four-time NBA MVP’s season has concluded.

The Golden State Warriors clinched the their second straight NBA title and third in four years after capping a four-game sweep over the James-led Cavaliers with Friday night’s 108-85 decision at Quicken Loans Arena. This marked James’ eighth consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

So will he remain with the Cavs, who he led to four straight NBA Finals, winning the title in 2016? Will he go to the Los Angeles Lakers, where James can become a part of the rebuilding process and be closer to Hollywood?

What about joining the Houston Rockets, who lost to the Warriors in seven games in the Western Conference finals? That move would enable him to join forces with close friend Chris Paul and MVP candidate James Harden.

Would James come to Philly, and help the 76ers complete the process?

Or will he pick from a list that includes the Warriors, Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat, the team James led to four straight NBA Finals appearances from 2011-14.

The squads that he’s rumored to be playing for next season are the Cavs, Lakers, Rockets, and Sixers.

Oklahoma City all-star small forward Paul George is arguably a better free-agent option for the Sixers than James. At 28, George is five years younger than James. He’s also a better fit to pair with all-star center Joel Embiid and point guard Ben Simmons. George is a great shooter and has been an All-NBA first-team defender. Most importantly, he’s not ball dominant, like Simmons and James are.

But that’s not to say that James is a Plan B. The 14-time all-star is regarded as the best player in the world and on top of every team’s free-agent list.

The three-time NBA champion would instantly become the unquestioned team leader due to his resume. He and Simmons are both represented by agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. James is also the rookie point guard’s mentor. As a result, the two shouldn’t have a problem playing together for a couple of seasons.

Embiid continued his recruitment of James as the Cavs season ended.

George, meanwhile, is expected to sign a free-agent deal with his hometown Lakers. The team has enough cap space to sign two maximum-salary players. As a result, James and Paul could form a talented duo in Southern California. That would also enable James to be mentored about life after basketball by Magic Johnson, the Lakers’ president of basketball operation. One of Johnson’s business ventures is Magic Johnson Enterprises, a conglomerate company that has a net worth of $700 million.

The former co-owner of Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers made several investments that rival his Hall of Fame playing career with the Lakers. Meanwhile, James, whose family lived in Los Angeles this year, is doing the same.

James is the co-owner of SpringHill Entertainment. The company produces four television shows, produced two movies and is behind the multimedia company Uninterrupted.

The television shows are NBC’s game show The Wall, STARZ’s Survivor’s Remorse, Disney XD’s Becoming and CNBC’s Cleveland Hustle. The movies were “More than a Game” and “I am Giant: Victor Cruz.”

But making money off the court is common for James.

He received a 2 percent stake in the Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League for approximately $6.5 million in 2011. ESPN reports that James’ stake is now valued at $32 million.

He also profits from investments with Beats by Dre and the Blaze Pizza franchise. And there’s more.

James signed a $90 million endorsement deal with Nike as an 18-year-old. Then in 2015, the shoe company gave him a lifetime contract with the potential to earn $1 billion. James also has endorsement deals with Kia Motors, Coca-Cola, Verizon, and Intel.

Despite all that, he could opt to play with Paul and Harden in Houston. They would be a championship-caliber grouping.

But one has to assume that remaining in the Eastern Conference would still be James’ best bet to reach the NBA Finals.

As a Rocket, he would still have to compete with Warriors and to a lesser extent the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs to get out of the West.

As a result, he would receive less resistance in the East by joining the Sixers or remaining in Cleveland.

By staying in Cleveland, he will continue to be paired with all-star Kevin Love. George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. and Rodney Hood — the four players the team acquired in February trades — who will be more indoctrinated into the system. The Cavs should also get a solid rookie addition with the eighth overall pick in the June 21 draft.

Perhaps the biggest draw to remaining in Cleveland is that Northeast Ohio is home for the Akron native. James also remembers the criticism he received for the ESPN special titled The Decision on July 8, 2010, when he announced he was leaving Ohio and would sign with the Miami Heat after playing his first seven seasons with the Cavs.

James righted all wrongs after revealing on July 11, 2014, that he would rejoin the Cavs. He went on to lead Cleveland to the city’s first sports title in 52 years in 2016. However, James’ relationship with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is reportedly rocky.

So the upcoming weeks are going to be interesting.