Vegas gives props to Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid in Sixers-Celtics Game 2

Oddsmakers are expecting big nights from Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons (right).

Interesting proposition bet for tonight’s game on Ben Simmons set by the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

The line for the total number of points, rebounds and assists for Simmons is 34.5. In Game 1, Simmons had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He would have had a dozen assists if his teammates hit some open shots.

But before jumping on the over, note that in four regular-season games against the Celtics, Simmons totaled 27, 28, 21 and 19 of those three stats. What could be a killer for the over is Simmons’ free-throw shooting. He shot 56 percent during the season and was just 6 for 11 on Monday night. As always, step carefully.

Other props available from Westgate, for amusement purposes only around here, of course:

*Total points + rebounds for Joel Embiid: 35.5

Embiid had 31 points, 13 boards in Game 1. He averaged 17.3 and 13.3 in three regular-season games against the Celtics.

*Total points for Jayson Tatum: 18.5

Tatum had 28 in Game 1.

*Total points for Terry Rozier: 18.5

Rozier had 29 in Game 1, and was averaging 15.3 entering the game since taking over for injured Kyrie Irving.

*Total three-pointers made, both teams: 21.5

They made 22 in Game 1. Boston shot 17 for 35; the Sixers were a dismal 5 for 26.

*Largest lead, either team: 17

Boston had a 19-point lead at one point in Game 1.

Vic’s pick

Handicapper Vegas Vic sent along his pick for Game 2. Like the rest of the Philadelphia region, he is expecting a little more from the fellas tonight than what we saw on Monday.

Someone asked me if I was starting a franchise, would I pick Joel Embiid, Giannis whatever-his-last-name is, or Brad Stevens. Dang. That’s a tough one.

Tonight ain’t easy, either, but I’m gonna lean to the Sixers minus four points over the Celtics.

Not calling this desperation time, but if the hometown heroes go down 0-2, it’s gonna be a tough slog back up the hill. So expect more fire, and without a doubt, a better shooting percentage. After uglying up the court in Game 1 (probably not a word but you feel me, right?) and shooting only 19 percent on their threes, gotta believe those numbers will improve.

If the Cs do snag another W, then for sure, Brad Stevens, playing with like half a real team, would be first pick off the bench. In the meantime, a light lean to the Sixers.

He said it

It was recently pointed out to Jay Wright that Raptors four-time All-Star (and Villanova alum) Kyle Lowry led the league in a very obscure yet significant stat during the regular season.

“We’re more proud of Kyle leading the NBA in charges taken than we are him being an All-Star,” Wright said. “Probably more lucrative to be an All-Star – but not to us!”

