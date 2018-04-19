Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade, Wayne Ellington troll Kevin Hart ahead of Game 3

Philadelphia native Kevin Hart was a hot topic after Game 2 with the Heat’s Dwyane Wade saying he used Hart’s court-side chirping as motivation in Miami’s 113-103 victory.
When Sixers fans heard Wade’s comments, they were ready to jump train, with some saying Hart should be banned from Sixers games.
[ Joel Embiid still doubtful for Game 3 ]
Wade later insinuated that Hart was not welcome in Miami, and Hart responded on social media.
“See you in Miami,” Hart said on Twitter. “It’s not over.”
See you in Miami @DwyaneWade …..It’s not over https://t.co/WO9DUANgW9
— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 17, 2018
Of course, the stars’ banter is all in good fun, but it didn’t stop the Heat players from continuing the rivalry Thursday morning ahead of Game 3 between the Sixers and Heat.
“We’re not friends right now,” Wade said. “We made it very clear we’re not friends now. We will be friends after the playoffs are over with. We’re not friends, I don’t like him.”
Miami’s Wayne Ellington, who is a native of Wynnewood, laughed about Hart trying to get a rise out of the Heat, and fired back with jokes about Hart’s height and the comedian’s past indiscretions.
“Kev and his little self over there talking trash,” Ellington said. “He said he’s not allowed to come to Miami because his wife doesn’t let him, so we’ll see. … That’s what he said. I think he got into a little trouble down here if I recall.”
You can’t come to Miami…💍🙅🏾♂️ https://t.co/HAHNZ4z1px
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 17, 2018
The trouble that Ellington was referring to was a video that surfaced last July of Hart, who is married, with another woman outside a South Beach hotel. Ellington went on to say Hart had started the trash talk before Game 2 tipped off Monday. While Ellington was stretching, the comedian came by to share some words.
“I was like, ‘Sit your little butt down, man,’ ” Ellington said. “It all fun and jokes, though. He’s a comedian, so that’s his job.”
Still no official word on whether Hart will be attending Thursday’s Game 3 in Miami.
[ Sixers-Heat Game 3 preview: Philly seeks 1st win in Miami since 2014 ]
[ Sixers must stand firm and protect Joel Embiid, not rush him back for NBA playoffs | Keith Pompey ]
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.