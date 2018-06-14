Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox expected to work out for Sixers

No Bryan Colangelo, no problem for Sixers?

Kentucky’s Kevin Knox is scheduled to work out for the Sixers.

The Sixers might host Kentucky forward Kevin Knox II for a predraft workout as early as Friday, league sources said Thursday.

Knox, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound freshman, projects to go anywhere from 10th to the mid-first round next Thursday in the NBA draft. The Sixers have the 10th and 26th overall picks, and Knox could be an appealing prospect at No. 10, especially if Villanova’s Mikal Bridges is off the board.

Knox averaged 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists this past season for the Wildcats. He shot 34.1 percent from three-point range. A 2017 McDonalds All-American from Tampa, Fla. with a 7-0¼ wingspan, he led the Wildcats in scoring 12 times.

He and Alabama’s Collin Sexton were named the Southeastern Conference’s co-freshmen of the year. Knox also was named first-team all-SEC and received all-SEC tournament honors.

His length would be a matchup problem for smaller players. He’s good at getting to the basket, has NBA three-point range, and can play both forward positions. However, Knox needs to work on being able to contribute when his shot is not falling.

But he still has time to grow his game and develop his frame, considering he won’t turn 19 until Aug. 11.

Knox would initially be looked upon to add depth off the bench, but could develop into a key NBA starter in a couple of seasons. He would also be a solid candidate to spend some time in the NBA G League this coming season.