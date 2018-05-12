Brett Brown boldly says the Sixers need a high-level free agent to compete for an NBA title

Jonah Bolden likely to join Sixers next season

Jonah Bolden (43) shoots a free throw for UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, in Spokane, Wash.

Jonah Bolden is likely to join the 76ers next season.

Team President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo revealed that Friday during his end-of-season media availability.

Lack of a roster spot was the main reason the 6-foot-10 athletic power forward didn’t join the Sixers this season after being selected 36th overall by the team in the 2017 NBA draft.

So Bolden signed a three-year contract on July 21 with Maccabi Tel Aviv, which plays in the Israeli Premier League and EuroLeague. He averaged 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 21.1 minutes in 29 EuroLeague games — with 28 starts. Bolden shot 31.9 percent on three-pointers.

The Australian has an NBA-out clause in his contract that will allow him to join the Sixers next season. Colangelo called him a modern day big man.

“Can step out and shoot a three,” Colangelo said. “His shooting numbers have gone down a little bit this year. But that we don’t believe is an indication of who he is as a player or a shooter. He’s a grab-and-go guy.

“He can rebound the ball very well instinctively. Can handle it in transition, make good decisions. You don’t want to put him in that situation every day, but he’s a grab-and-go guy that can move the basketball.”

The 22-year-old averaged 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 23.4 minutes per game with Sixers 2017 summer-league team.

Bolden has displayed the athleticism needed to contribute in the Sixers’ up-tempo style of play over the summer. Although his shooting was inconsistent, he possessed the shooting range needed to effectively space the floor. And Bolden showcased the stellar shot-blocking and pass-deflection skills that the team craves.