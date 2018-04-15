Joel Embiid to remain sidelined for Game 2

Joel Embiid will not play in Game 2 of the 76ers’ opening-round playoff series with the Miami Heat. That game will be 8 p.m. Monday at the Wells Fargo Center.
This marks the 10th straight game the all-star will miss since fracturing the orbital bone near his left eye and suffering a concussion against the New York Knicks on March 28. He recently cleared the NBA concussion protocol.
In Embiid, the Sixers have a big-game player that who excels on the national stage. But that’s not to say he has opposite results in other situations. Other than a handful of games, he’s been the best player on the court. As a result, the NBA’s best post player is a strong candidate to be the defensive player of the year and make an all-NBA team.
He averaged 22.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.76 blocks in 63 games this season. He and Milwaukee Bucks all-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were the league’s only players to average 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists in a minimum of 50 games played.
Embiid’s presence made the Sixers a better defensive team. He finished sixth in the league with a 99.7 defensive rating.
However, the Sixers didn’t have a tough time without him in Saturday’s 130-103 Game 1 victory over the Heat. They have also won nine straight games without their best player, dating back to the regular season. Game 3 on this best of seven series is Thursday night in Miami.
Reserve swingman Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will also miss Monday’s game with right knee patellar tendinitis.
