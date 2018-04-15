Joel Embiid to remain sidelined for Game 2

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Joel Embiid will not play in Game 2 of the 76ers’ opening-round playoff series with the Miami Heat. That game will be 8 p.m. Monday at the Wells Fargo Center.

This marks the 10th straight game the all-star will miss since fracturing the orbital bone near his left eye and suffering a concussion against the New York Knicks on March 28. He recently cleared the NBA concussion protocol.

In Embiid, the Sixers have a big-game player that who excels on the national stage. But that’s not to say he has opposite results in other situations. Other than a handful of games, he’s been the best player on the court. As a result, the NBA’s best post player is a strong candidate to be the defensive player of the year and make an all-NBA team.

He averaged 22.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.76 blocks in 63 games this season. He and Milwaukee Bucks all-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were the league’s only players to average 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists in a minimum of 50 games played.

Embiid’s presence made the Sixers a better defensive team. He finished sixth in the league with a 99.7 defensive rating.

However, the Sixers didn’t have a tough time without him in Saturday’s 130-103 Game 1 victory over the Heat. They have also won nine straight games without their best player, dating back to the regular season. Game 3 on this best of seven series is Thursday night in Miami.

Reserve swingman Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will also miss Monday’s game with right knee patellar tendinitis.

