Sixers insider Jessica Camerato out at NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers insider Jessica Camerato is out at NBC Sports Philadelphia, the latest in a long list of recent departures from the network.

Weeks after making local and national waves following its decision to part ways with sideline reporter Molly Sullivan, NBC Sports Philadelphia is saying goodbye to another Sixers personality.

Jessica Camerato, who has covered the Sixers for the network since January 2016, announced on Twitter Thursday that her time at NBC Sports Philadelphia has “come to an end.”

After two-and-a-half years, my time at NBC Sports Philadelphia covering the Sixers has come to an end. Thank you to all those who have followed along and welcomed me to Philly. Stay tuned. — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) July 5, 2018

The move comes on the heels of the departure of Sullivan, the network’s Sixers sideline reporter since 2012. In an interview with the Inquirer and Daily News, Sullivan said she was shocked when she was told her contract wasn’t being renewed, a move described to her as part of the network’s decision to streamline its Sixers coverage.

“I’m OK. I’m hurt. I’m crestfallen,” Sullivan said. “It took less than a minute to be told I’m no longer part of the process.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia didn’t immediately responded to a request for comment. The network has confirmed that longtime play-by-play announcer Marc Zumoff and analyst Alaa Abdelnaby would return to call Sixers games next season.

Camerato’s departure comes a week after the network announced the hiring of Taryn Hatch, a former Comcast SportsNet intern, as a multi-platform host and reporter who will cover the Eagles, Flyers, Sixers and Phillies. Hatch, who has been a reporter for Hawaii News Now since 2015, will start on July 23.

Despite Hatch’s experience as a sideline reporter for the Big Ten Network, it’s unclear if she will replace Sullivan on the sideline during Sixers games. It appears she’s likely to fill many of the roles held by Camerato and Marshall Harris, who was shown the door in April, when his contract expired.

Sullivan’s departure is just the latest in a series of high-profile exits that have come as the network has rebranded itself from Comcast Sports Philadelphia and shifted its programing away from original reporting to more opinion and debate, such as the recently launched telecast of Mike Missanelli’s 97.5 The Fanatic show. It also comes as parent company Comcast is in a bidding war with Disney in the sale of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment businesses, a deal that would include Fox’s 22 regional sports networks.

