Report: Jahlil Okafor, former Sixers first-round pick, signs with Pelicans

Jahlil Okafor is hoping New Orleans is a better fit than Philly.

It looks like Jahlil Okafor has found his next landing spot.

ESPN is reporting that Okafor, the 76ers’ top pick in the 2015 NBA draft, will sign with the New Orleans Pelicans. A reporter from The Athletic is saying it’s a two-year deal with the first year partially guaranteed.

The Duke product was expected to become another piece of the Sixers’ “Process.” But it didn’t work out that way. He played in 53 games in his first season with Philly (starting 48 of them), averaging 17.5 points and 30 minutes per game and earning first-team all-rookie honors.

Okafor made headlines for the wrong reasons just weeks into his rookie year when he punched a man during a fight in Boston following a Sixers game against the Celtics. The fight was caught on video, and the team handed Okafor a two-game suspension.

The next year, Okafor’s playing time decreased. He played in 50 games (starting 33) and averaged 22.7 minutes per game. That coincided with the debut of Joel Embiid, who started eating up playing time.

By the start of the 2017 season, it seemed clear that Okafor’s future wasn’t in Philly. The team openly talked about it, and in November Okafor tried to get bought out of his contract after the team didn’t pick up his option for this coming season.

Instead of letting Okafor leave without getting anything in return, the Sixers held onto him and eventually found a trade partner in the Brooklyn Nets, who took Okafor, Nik Stauskas and a pick in next year’s draft for Trevor Booker. The Sixers waived Booker in February.

Now, the 22-year-old Okafor will try to stick with New Orleans, where he’ll be the backup to Anthony Davis.

